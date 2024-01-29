RadioandMusic
News |  29 Jan 2024 14:08 |  By RnMTeam

Tohai mahjong anime confirmed for 2024 release!

MUMBAI : In a groundbreaking announcement on Thursday, January 11, 2024, animation studio Pony Canyon revealed the much-anticipated production of the Tohai mahjong anime. This exciting adaptation is set to bring to life the original manga series penned by Koji Shinasaka. Although a concrete release date is still under wraps, it has been confirmed that the series will grace screens sometime within the calendar year.
Tohai Mahjong Trailer and Release Date

The unveiled teaser trailer, clocking in at 40 seconds, introduced viewers to the protagonist, Kei, a high school mahjong player renowned for his "chilly playing style," earning him the moniker "K of Ice." The narrative promises gripping high-stakes mahjong games, where substantial sums of money are wagered. The teaser concluded with a tantalizing line delivered by Kei, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the revelation of the voice actor behind the character.

Key personnel for this much-anticipated anime have been solidified, with Jun Hatori taking the helm as the director at EAST FISH STUDIO. Script supervision falls under the capable hands of Mariko Kunisawa, while character design is masterfully crafted by Sayaka Anesaki. The musical ambiance of the series is entrusted to the talented duo of Yusuke Shirato and Yuki Kishida, ensuring a captivating auditory experience. Expectations are high for additional staff announcements as the series gears up for promotional campaigns.

The Tohai mahjong anime is a television adaptation of Shinasaka's manga series, which initially graced the pages of Akita Shoten’s Young Champion magazine from 2006 to 2011, spanning 12 compilation volumes. Notably, the franchise boasts other works, including the ongoing Tohai: Cold Girl manga series, which is set to release its sixth volume in Japan on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

While anticipation runs high for a late 2024 debut, industry insiders acknowledge the possibility of unforeseen production challenges pushing the premiere into 2025. Anime enthusiasts are advised to stay tuned for further updates, casting announcements, and an immersive journey into the world of Tohai mahjong as 2024 unfolds.

