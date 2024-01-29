Stream 'Cosmos' the new single plus video from acclaimed Los Angeles, CA Math Rock duo standards ; 3rd Studio LP 'Fruit Galaxy' Out in March

MUMBAI : Acclaimed Los Angeles math-rock masters standards have announced a March 22 release date for their 3rd full-length, 'Fruit Galaxy.'

Today, the duo is unveiling the first single "Cosmos," along with a music video for the track.

Stream "Cosmos" HERE.

Stream the music video HERE.

Pre-order 'Fruit Galaxy' (Digital, Vinyl, CD, Cassette) HERE.

Recently seen on the road supporting Into It. Over It and Plini, the duo is set to tour the U.S. supporting Elephant Gym (Topshelf Records) from March 1st-16th.

Buy tickets HERE

Of the new single standards' Marcos Mena says: "We couldn’t be more excited to unveil "Cosmos", as we feel it is our most ambitious song to date. We pushed the limits of our abilities to produce a song that we hope resonates with fans of catchy, guitar-driven music.”





Led by guitar virtuoso, Marcos Mena, standards is a math rock duo all of its own. Rounded out by skilled drummer Moises Popa, the pair boast a fruitful combination of musical chops and catchy guitar-driven melodies which has garnished popularity among fans who laud standards for their uniquely danceable brand of complex instrumental rock. For almost five years, their instrumental compositions have captivated audiences all over the world as well as in their hometown of Los Angeles, California.

Hailed as "an interesting, new talent" by Guitar World magazine, standards continue to defy expectations of what an instrumental rock duo is capable of.

standards is endorsed by Ibanez, Fishman, Ernie Ball, & Meinl Cymbals.

***



Tour Dates:

March 01, 2024 Dallas, TX, US Club Dada

March 04, 2024 Dallas, TX, US Club Dada

March 05, 2024 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Indie Rocks

March 8 2024 San Diego, CA House of Blues (Voodoo Room) SOLD OUT

March 09, 2024 Los Angeles (LA), CA, US El Rey Theatre

March 10, 2024 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall SOLD OUT

March 13, 2024 Portland, OR, US Mississippi Studios

March 15, 2024 Seattle, WA The Crocodile

March 16, 2024 Vancouver, BC, Canada Fox Cabaret SOLD OUT