editorial
News |  29 Jan 2024

Sabke Dilo Mein Ram : Tajinder Singh Tiwana & Mad Influence celebrate Bhagwan Shri Ram's arrival at Ayodhya

MUMBAI : As the heartbeat of India quickens in anticipation of the grand Ram Mandir inauguration, Tajinder Singh Tiwana's "Sabke Dilo Mein Ram" serves as the melodious prelude to this historic moment. With its emotive melodies and powerful lyrics, the song not only pays homage to Bhagwan Shri Ram but also resonates with the cultural vibrancy that defines the heart of our nation.

Sabke Dilo Mein Jai Shree Ram by Tajinder Singh Tiwana

The enchanting composition, launched by Mad Influence on YouTube channel, is a collaborative effort that brings together the creative brilliance of Tajinder Singh Tiwana as the lead vocalist, music by the talented Teenu Arora, and evocative lyrics penned by Irshad Dalal. The seamless blend of music and verse is further enhanced by the meticulous Mix Master by A-OK Studios, ensuring a pristine audio experience for the listeners.

The visual spectacle accompanying "Sabke Dilo Mein Ram" is a testament to the dedication and artistry of the creative team. The video, skillfully crafted by Final Cut Productions and edited by Ankush Singh, unfolds like a cinematic journey, complementing the spiritual essence of the song. The striking artwork, courtesy of Raj Panchal, adds a visual dimension to the divine narrative, making the release a holistic audio-visual experience.

Sushil Mugulloo, the Aerial Cinematographer, contributes his expertise to capture breath-taking aerial shots, creating a visual tapestry that resonates with the essence of the song. The marketing strategy, led by Mad Influence, aims to amplify the reach of "Sabke Dilo Mein Ram" and ensure it reaches the hearts of a diverse audience.

Tajinder Singh Tiwana, a prominent figure in Mumbai's political landscape, expressed his joy in bringing forth this musical tribute. He shared, "This song is not just a composition but a spiritual journey that aims to unite hearts and minds in reverence to Bhagwan Shri Ram. It is an ode to our cultural roots and the values that bind us together."

Listeners have already begun to shower praise on the release, noting its ability to evoke deep emotions and serve as a harmonious reminder of India's rich cultural heritage.

"Sabke Dilo Mein Ram" is now available for streaming on MadVoxOfficial's YouTube channel. Join the divine celebration, experience the magic, and let the enchanting melodies resonate in your heart.

Irshad Dalal Tajinder Singh Tiwana Sushil Mugulloo
