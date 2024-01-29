MARC VALENTINE announces new album 'Basement Sparks'; Stream the new single ; Playing Debut US Shows on the East Coast in March

MUMBAI : Marc Valentine, the British singer-songwriter whose power-pop-fueled debut 'Future Obscure' picked up a raft of plaudits in 2022, will release his second album, 'Basement Sparks,' through Wicked Cool Records on March 22, 2024.

Pre-save the LP here:

Stream the new single "Strange Weather" here:

Valentine will be playing his first US shows on the east coast March 21-29.

Working once again with producer Dave Draper (The Wildhearts, Ryan Hamilton, The Professionals) – who also contributes guitar, bass, backing vocals and keyboards – the frontman has crafted an 11-track collection that takes his lifelong love of a good tune to new and giddy heights, as he and his band whip up an anthemic, transatlantic sound that blends Springsteen and Weezer with Buzzcocks and T-Rex.

Says Marc: “I had so much fun making this record with Dave. We have good studio chemistry, such great vibes. We could probably make an album a month if we were permanently under the same roof – as long as I washed all the dishes!”

Lyrically, 'Basement Sparks' runs the gamut, pondering such subjects as the perils of information overload, a yearning for solitude, uncanny experiences in the American desert, and (gulp) the reality of existence as we know it. There’s everything from science fiction to political friction – all delivered with that trademark Valentine diction – on what the singer describes as his “most complete album to date.”

“This record happened pretty quickly,” he says. “The songs came at me all at once – as if they were hanging in the cosmos, just waiting for me to harvest them.”

To help tend this cosmic crop, Marc enlisted a team of trusted collaborators: lead guitarist Richard Davies (Richard Davies & The Dissidents, The Snakes), bassist Steve Fielding (Last Great Dreamers, The Boys), drummer Denley Slade (Last Great Dreamers, Sister Morphine), keyboardist and vocalist Carol Hodge (The Carol Hodge Band, Steve Ignorant), and vocalist Emily Ewing (Ginger Wildheart, Ryan Hamilton).

As frontman of Last Great Dreamers – a colourful power-pop band with roots in London’s ’90s glam-rock scene – Marc co-wrote and performed on four well-received albums, before launching a solo career with 'Future Obscure', an acclaimed 12-track LP that Mojo Magazine described as a “masterclass in melody and energy.” Now, with Wicked Cool Records firing up 'Basement Sparks', he’s entering a new and even more exciting era.

Says Marc: “It’s a dream come true to have this record released by Steven Van Zandt, and to be on his label with so many great artists.

Sometimes the best things happen when you least expect it, and I like to think there are a few more pleasant surprises to come.”

'Basement Sparks' will be available on vinyl and CD, and as a digital download and stream, on March 22, 2024. Pre-order it now from the usual outlets.

_____

A heady mix of classic pop hooks and theatrical flair – as if Tom Petty and David Bowie were driving together through the desert – the latest single "Strange Weather" finds the frontman pondering a glimpse of what appear to be extraterrestrial life forms. It’s a close encounter of the heard kind that will delight fans of both songcraft and spacecraft.

“I’ve always been obsessed with UFOs,” says Marc. “And for this song I drew inspiration from the American landscapes and colors of retro sci-fi movies like Critters, Gremlins and The Man Who Fell To Earth , small towns shaken by weird events. Having to look twice... is what you’ve seen real, or is your mind just playing tricks?”

________

Valentine is set to bring his energetic live show to the United States for the very first time, in March.

The uniquely styled frontman and his band will unpack a suitcase full of his finest anthems, in New York City and beyond, in celebration of his brand new album.

As Marc prepares to ignite Basement Sparks in front of a US audience, he’s still pinching himself. “In England we dream about playing America,” he says. “I’ve been waiting since I was a kid, so to finally get there is going to be an incredible buzz.”

Catch Marc and his band in 2024 at the following venues…

03/21 – Yarmouth MA, The Music Room

03/22 – Boston MA, The Burren

03/23 – New York NY, Berlin Under A

03/24 – Ringwood NJ, Live At Drew’s

03/29 – New Haven CT, Cafe Nine