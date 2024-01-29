RadioandMusic
Check out Bigg Boss fame Munawar Faruqui's songs that will leave you mesmerized

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui, who is well-known for his shayaris and stand-up comedy, just won the Bigg Boss 17 title. Everyone has seen the artist perform for audiences, but you should also be aware that he is well-known for his musical compositions.These are a few of the songs for which he gained a lot of appreciation.

1. Legacy

2. Khwahish

3. Kajal

4. NOOR

5. Kalandar

