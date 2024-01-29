Bengaluru comes together to celebrate the birth centenary of Pandit C.R. Vyas

MUMBAI : To mark the birth centenary celebrations of late Indian classical music legend Padmabhushan Pandit C.R. Vyas, Pancham Nishad is coming up with a celebration in Bengaluru on 11th February 2024, 3.00 P.M onwards, at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram. Managed and curated by Pancham Nishad and organised by Grace Foundation, the event will see renowned vocalists like Ganpati Bhat, Bharathi Prathap, Jayateerth Mevundi, Shaswati Mandal and Venkatesh Kumar celebrate the late Padma Bhushan recipient.

Accompanying these virtuosos are esteemed co-artists, including Ravindra Yavgal, Ramkumar Mishra (Delhi), Shridhar Mandre, Vyasmurti Katti, Keshav Joshi, Ravindra Katoti, and Sandeep Mishra (Mumbai).

Explaining why Bengaluru was chosen for the event, his son Shashi Vyas of Pancham Nishad says, “The idea behind celebrating his centenary in Karnataka is that throughout his life, he was immensely loved and respected by the music lovers in Karnataka and also the musicians. His compositions are sung by many aspiring musicians of Karnataka. Bengaluru is culturally so vibrant and receptive that we couldn’t have thought of a better place. The audience there comes to listen to the music first and then the artiste, which is rare.”

He adds, “As a mark of respect towards the state, we have onboarded four musicians from Karnataka for the show - Ganpati Bhat, Bharathi Pratap, Jayateeth Mevundi and Venkatesh Kumar ji. Vocalist Shaswati Mandal, who follows my father’s compositions and ragas studiously and intensely, will also be performing at the celebration. All the vocalists are from different gharanas, which will make the event versatile.”

Vocalist Jayateerth Mevundi, a maestro from the Kirana gharana, says, “The music of C.R. Vyas ji has been my learning ground and I feel honoured to be part of his birth centenary celebration. I am so grateful to Pancham Nishad for organising this in my state.”

Vocalist Ganpati Bhat adds, “Guru Ji Pandit CR Vyas ji bahut bade kalaakar the. Artistes of my generation and the next generation sing his bandishes with a lot of love. I’ve had the honour of learning bandishes from Guru Ji. I feel honoured to be part of his birth centenary celebration in Bengaluru organised so thoughtfully by Pancham Nishad.”

Pandit Venkatesh Kumar is also glad to be part of the show. He says, "Pt. C. R. Vyas's music is a source of inspiration for every artist. This event is a sincere effort to pay respects and express gratitude for his invaluable contribution to classical vocal music." I can’t wait to experience the magic at this versatile show.”

Shaswati Mandal adds, “Having trained in mostly the traditional Gwalior repertoire, Pandit ji’s compositions brought to me a new perspective on ragas and playfulness with taal. His personal philosophy of simple living and high thinking reflects in his music too and is an inspiration for present-day musicians. I feel honoured and thankful to Pancham Nishad for making me a part of the legend’s centenary celebrations in Bangalore on February 11.”

Vocalist Bharathi Prathap expresses, "The commemoration of Pt. C. R. Vyas's birth centenary goes beyond a simple musical event; it is a sincere tribute to a luminary who has left an enduring mark on the realm of classical vocal music. I feel honoured to be a part of this homage and contribute to the celebration."

We're excited to announce that the upcoming music event, CRV100, won't be limited to the Bengaluru venue alone. Music aficionados around the world can enjoy the show through a live stream accessible to both Indian and international audiences. Enthusiasts from various Indian cities and towns, as well as those from the U.K., U.S.A., and Canada, can join in the experience.

Viewers outside Bangalore can secure their tickets for the live stream by visiting shaale.com/watch/crv100.

Tickets for the show are also available at www.bookmyshow.com.