RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Jan 2024 14:43 |  By RnMTeam

AZ's The Venomous Pinks debut new documentary 'We Must Prevail: The Making of Vita Mors', Directed By Alexander Thomas

MUMBAI :  Arizona femme punks The Venomous Pinks are debuting the new documentary, We Must Prevail: The Making of Vita Mors, which chronicles the creation of their latest album 'Vita Mors', out now on SBÄM Records.

The film was directed and edited by Alexander Thomas, and filmed in Santa Ana, CA at Maple Sounds Studios, with cameos by Brenna Red (The Last Gang), Linh Le (Bad Cop/Bad Cop) , Cameron Webb (Alkaline Trio, Motorhead), Dan Palmer (Death By Stereo, Zebrahead) and Stefan Beham (SBÄM Records).

The Pinks had a busy 2023, touring relentlessly with the likes of T.S.O.L., Dead Kennedys, The Queers, Less Than Jake, The Toasters, and appearing on festival stages at Punk Rock Bowling and more. 2024 promises more of the same, as the band has already announced its first shows of the year, including an appearance at Camp Punksylvania in July.

If members of Bikini Kill and TSOL musically collided in a Russ Myer movie, the soundtrack scoring the scene would be orchestrated by The Venomous Pinks. Hailing from Mesa, Arizona the three-piece trio creates an unapologetically, uniquely addictive, in-your-face punk sound, that instantly makes the soul hurt so good, you can’t help but yearn for more.

Signed to SBÄM Records, music is the religion they worship, and their church is the road. Having formed in 2012, they have blasted their way from the garage and into the spotlight, shredding the stage with some of punk rock’s finest bands, such as: Bad Religion, Iggy Pop, Anti-Flag, The Bouncing Souls, just to name a few. Even though they have been touring all over the country, they have street cred to back them since their loyalty to their local roots runs deep.

'Vita Mors' is out now on SBÄM Records. It was recorded, engineered and produced by Grammy winner Cameron Webb, who also worked with iconic bands like Motorhead, Social Distortion, Pennywise, NOFX, Alkaline Trio and many more. The Venomous Pinks set out to be the next big thing on that list.

The Venomous Pinks are Drea Doll (Guitar, Vocals), Gaby Kaos (Bass, Vocals) and Cassie Jalilie (Drums).

Tags
Drea Doll Gaby Kaos Cassie Jalilie music Songs
Related news
 | 30 Jan 2024

Cultural Goods Gallery Presents Mohawk Warriors, Hunters & Chiefs/ The art of Tom Wilson Tehoháhake

MUMBAI : Coming to Cultural Goods Gallery this February, Mohawk Warriors, Hunters & Chiefs will explore the personal story of Juno Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician and performer, Tom Wilson Tehoháhake.

read more
 | 30 Jan 2024

American-Indian performer Sheherazaad releases new single ‘Dhund Lo Mujhe’ from upcoming LP Qasr

MUMBAI :  - Sheherazaad is an American-Indian performer-composer, whose contemporary folk-pop synthesis joins the new, innovative wave of South Asian diasporic sounds.

read more
 | 29 Jan 2024

Stream 'Cosmos' the new single plus video from acclaimed Los Angeles, CA Math Rock duo standards ; 3rd Studio LP 'Fruit Galaxy' Out in March

MUMBAI : Acclaimed Los Angeles math-rock masters standards have announced a March 22 release date for their 3rd full-length, 'Fruit Galaxy.'Today, the duo is unveiling the first single "Cosmos," along with a music video for the track.Stream "Cosmos" HERE.

read more
 | 29 Jan 2024

MARC VALENTINE announces new album 'Basement Sparks'; Stream the new single ; Playing Debut US Shows on the East Coast in March

MUMBAI : Marc Valentine, the British singer-songwriter whose power-pop-fueled debut 'Future Obscure' picked up a raft of plaudits in 2022, will release his second album, 'Basement Sparks,' through Wicked Cool Records on March 22, 2024.

read more
 | 29 Jan 2024

Sabke Dilo Mein Ram : Tajinder Singh Tiwana & Mad Influence celebrate Bhagwan Shri Ram's arrival at Ayodhya

MUMBAI : As the heartbeat of India quickens in anticipation of the grand Ram Mandir inauguration, Tajinder Singh Tiwana's "Sabke Dilo Mein Ram" serves as the melodious prelude to this historic moment.

read more

RnM Biz

Antiquity Natural Mineral Water unveils 'Antiquity Discoveries', partners with The Plated Project

MUMBAI : In the perpetual quest for new experiences, our inherent curiosity propels us to exploreread more

Art Meets Tech: IPRS Unravels the Dynamics of AI and Creativity at Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2024

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), the forefront organization in safeguarding tread more

Goafest 2024 - South Asia’s Premier Ad Festival to be held from 29th-31st May 2024

MUMBAI:  The 17th edition of Goafest, the biggest advertising festival in South Asia, is set to read more

Tuned Global and LyricFind announce partnership and tech integration

MUMBAI: LyricFind, the pioneer in lyric licensing and data solutions, is integrating with Tuned Gread more

AI and its impact on creators and creativity

MUMBAI: IPRS (The Indian Performing Right Society), the forefront organization in safeguarding mread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Rising star Sakshi Chopra unveils debut single "Ghosts" - A fusion of Indian roots and contemporary pop

MUMBAI; Sakshi Chopra, the rising star on the music horizon, presents her English debut single “Ghosts” which is sung, written and composed by her....read more

2
Cultural Goods Gallery Presents Mohawk Warriors, Hunters & Chiefs/ The art of Tom Wilson Tehoháhake

MUMBAI : Coming to Cultural Goods Gallery this February, Mohawk Warriors, Hunters & Chiefs will explore the personal story of Juno Award-winning...read more

3
Sabke Dilo Mein Ram : Tajinder Singh Tiwana & Mad Influence celebrate Bhagwan Shri Ram's arrival at Ayodhya

MUMBAI : As the heartbeat of India quickens in anticipation of the grand Ram Mandir inauguration, Tajinder Singh Tiwana's "Sabke Dilo Mein Ram"...read more

4
MARC VALENTINE announces new album 'Basement Sparks'; Stream the new single ; Playing Debut US Shows on the East Coast in March

MUMBAI : Marc Valentine, the British singer-songwriter whose power-pop-fueled debut 'Future Obscure' picked up a raft of plaudits in 2022, will...read more

5
American-Indian performer Sheherazaad releases new single ‘Dhund Lo Mujhe’ from upcoming LP Qasr

MUMBAI :  - Sheherazaad is an American-Indian performer-composer, whose contemporary folk-pop synthesis joins the new, innovative wave of South...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games