Sinca welcomes 2024 with All Day I Dream debut 'Printemps'

MUMBAI : Montréal-based producer Sinca opens a new chapter in her flourishing career with an alluring new original Printemps. Marking her label debut on the illustrious imprint All Day I Dream – Sinca’s first single of 2024 is out now.

Stream / Purchase: Sinca – Printemps

Crafting a laidback, groove-inducing soundscape, Sinca builds a slick percussive arrangement before introducing a reoccurring electro riff. Exuding a hypnotic energy, Sinca calls upon her own spoken vocals, intertwined with glistening synths and raw bass. Printemps is the first record to feature Sinca’s own voice, and the French lyrics were generated while experimenting with AI to express the hopeful and uplifting vibes of springtime.

Growing up in Montréal in a French and Peruvian household, Sinca's eclectic journey and diverse background brings a unique flavour to her music, and an infectious joy to her performances. As an Épicurienne, with a background in classical ballet and rhythmic flamenco, Sinca's creative pursuits and diverse tastes inspire her evolving sets, which offer a transcendent experience on the dancefloor. Performing around the globe, she has shared lineups with some of the industry’s most esteemed talents at some of the most iconic clubs and festivals, including Lightning in a Bottle 2023, Brooklyn Mirage, Stereo, Piknic Electronik, Do Not Sit On the Furniture, Art with Me, Coda and Electric Island. Outside of the US, Sinca has played at the likes of Budapest Calling, Anjunadeep Explorations, and tours across India. Chartering her scintillating originals on leading imprints such as Anjunadeep, Days Like Nights, XYZ and Altered State, Sinca continues to reach new audiences around the planet with her authentic and multidimensional approach.

Entering 2024 in emphatic fashion, Sinca joined the All Day I Dream team for their Tulum event ahead of her label debut. She is also set to play club shows in Canada next month at Tabu Nightclub (London, Ontario), and Stereo (Montréal) alongside Kölsch. With exciting festival appearances already announced at SXM Festival (St. Martin) in March and Anjunadeep Explorations (Albania) in June, Sinca is set to announce more events and releases soon.