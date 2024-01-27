Purple Disco Machine unveils new track ' Beat of Your Heart ' with ASDIS

MUMBAI : Grammy award-winning DJ and producer Purple Disco Machine has shared his latest single ‘Beat of Your Heart’ in collaboration with Icelandic artist ASDIS. Listen HERE / watch the official video HERE.

Combining Purple Disco Machine’s trademark disco infused sound with ASDIS’s magnetic vocals, the high-energy track is laden with danceable grooves, big synths and catchy melodies. The accompanying music video, directed by NDVD, brings all of the joy of the dancefloor to life intertwining love, freedom and fantasy.

Speaking about the track, Purple Disco Machine says: “I was sent the vocals by ASDIS and I immediately fell in love with her voice. I wanted to release the track as a single and we later re-recorded it together in my studio in Dresden, which was really great.”

‘Beat of Your Heart’ follows on from Purple Disco Machine’s previous single ‘Something On My Mind’ his collaboration with British artists Duke Dumont and Nothing But Thieves. The track has so far garnered over 20 million streams and received a wealth of support from BBC Radio 1, where it was crowned Vick & Jordan’s Tune of The Week, as well as key support from Clara Amfo, Danny Howard and Rickie, Melvin & Charlie. The release also comes after Purple Disco Machine’s huge recent remix of The Rolling Stones’s track ‘Mess It Up’.

Purple Disco Machine has been at the forefront of a disco revival, earning accolades and chart success with his infectious grooves. His collaboration with Kungs ‘Substitution’, achieved over 180 million streams worldwide, becoming another massive European airplay hit (#2 in Europe), and Gold status in Italy, The Netherlands, Hungary and Platinum in France and Belgium as well as being the #2 most played track on German radio in 2023. With an impressive track record that includes Grammy wins and remixes for a multitude of acclaimed artists, Purple Disco Machine has solidified his position as a trailblazer in electronic music. Having received a Grammy for Best Remix Performance on Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' last year, Purple Disco Machine continues to ride a wave of incredible success. The electronic virtuoso has established himself as a chart-topping artist through his collaborations with Sophie and the Giants on tracks including 'Hypnotized', ‘In The Dark' and 'Paradise' as well as achieving numerous multi-platinum singles with the likes of Eyelar and Moss Kena. Alongside these achievements, Purple Disco Machine has consistently delivered a series of dancefloor favourites including 'Body Funk', ‘Dished (Male Stripper)’, 'Rise', 'Playbox’ and recent single ‘Bad Company’.

His recently announced PDM Paradise tour will also take place in autumn 2024, with stop-offs at 13 major European cities.

‘Beat of Your Heart’ ft. ASDIS is out now!

PARADISE TOUR 2024

Already announced:

Wed, Oct 2nd - Sporthalle, Hamburg, DE

Thu, Oct 3rd - Columbiahalle, Berlin, DE

Fri, Oct 4th - E-Werk, Cologne, DE

Sat, Oct 5th - Wagenhallen, Stuttgart, DE

Thu, Oct 10th - X-TRA, Zurich, CH

Fri, Oct 11th - Fabrique, Milan, IT

Wed, Oct 16th - Transbordeur, Lyon, FR

Thurs, Oct 17th - Bikini, Toulouse, FR

Fri, Oct 18th - Olympia, Paris, FR

Thu, Oct 24th - Progresja, Warsaw, PL

Fri, Oct 25th - Studio, Krakow, PL

Sat, Oct 26th - Sasazu, Prague, CZ

Thu, Oct 31st - Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, BE

Sat, Nov 1st - Melkweg, Amsterdam, NL

Sat, Nov 2nd - Den Atelier, Luxembourg