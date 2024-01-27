RadioandMusic
News |  27 Jan 2024 16:23

Nicki Minaj fires back at Megan Thee Stallion

MUMBAI: The simmering feud between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion has reached a boiling point with the release of Megan’s new track Hiss. In the latest addition to her musical discography, the track, now famous for being a diss track without a chorus, releases a barrage of verbal fire. It appears to be directed straight at her rival, likely referencing a year-old feud. However, it seems Nicki is not taking things lightly.

During the Stationhead listening party, the singer criticized her younger rival for her new track and blasted her for bringing some ‘30 year old tea’, leaving fans divided. Nicki Minaj responds to Megan Thee Stallion's Hiss diss “How many d***s of abusers have you knowingly? Bringing up 30-year-old tea from when a man was 15, being lied on, is not the flex you think it is…” said the Pink Friday singer during stationhead. The rapper was potentially referring to the recent lyrics war that the 28 years old just started online after dropping her bombshell song.

Nicki continues, “Constantly mentioning a man who isn’t an artist, isn’t on social media. It just shows me you have nothing, like your flows…. You are still learning how to rap, and that’s the truth.” Nicki Minaj shares new tweet about Megan Thee Stallion Later, Nicki took to her social media handle and posted a cryptic note.

She said, “Y'all wanna bring up family members???!! And lying on your dead mother?!?!! Lied to Gayle. Lied on & F*** your best friend man?!!!!! Told me to drink & go to the clinic if I was pregnant.”

 

 

It appears the rapper has ignited a fan war on social media with her involvement in the hiss diss drama. A user wrote, “It’s not “30-year-old tea,” it’s real public information that is available thanks to Megan’s Law, which prevents your husband from taking your son to school FOR HIS ENTIRE LIFE. And your best comeback is “big foot, good foot”, others chimed in, “Nicki throwing all this shade as if shes not literally married to a predator is laughable”, “calling the r*pe of a girl “30 year old tea” is very disgusting and insensitive. someone of her status should not to be talking like this.”

Tags
Nicki Minaj Megan Thee Stallion music Singer
