News |  27 Jan 2024 16:45 |  By RnMTeam

NEXA Music's finest talents geared up for a show-stopping performance at the biggest global music festival- Lollapalooza

MUMBAI: Following the success of 2023, Lollapalooza is all set for its 2nd edition. With the Indian edition of Lollapalooza 2024 around the corner, melophiles across the country are gearing up for a power-packed two-day music fest. Following a staggering response to its Asia debut in India last year, the global music festival has pledged to be even bigger and better. Bringing the best of music artists from India to give an immense experience of a lifetime, NEXA Music artists will yet again perform at the exclusive NEXA Music Stage on the 27th and 28th of January 2024.

Spearheaded by A.R. Rahman, NEXA Music is a platform curated to promote aspiring Indian musicians to showcase their talent and create original international global Standard English music. Super winners from the NEXA Music season 1 Heat Sink, with Sunep A Jamir, along with the top 24 participants Maanuni Desai, and Brecilla will be joining at the exclusive NEXA stage on 27th-28th Jan. These amazing talents will be sharing the stage with power lineups such as: K-Pop star Eric Nam, JpegMafia, Long Distances, Jatayu, Dualist Inquiry, Caribou, Megan Murray, Shashwat Bulusu, Parekh & Singh, Fatoumata Diawara.

Maanuni Desai and Sunep A Jamir will be performing on 27th January, while Heat Sink and Brecilla will be performing on 28th January.

NEXA has always given chances to both international and upcoming emerging artists from India to perform on the same stage with the biggest artists. Qyuki’s dedication to fostering creativity and their contribution to the music industry has been pivotal in making this project a reality. With the help of their remarkable presence on social media over the years, Qyuki took charge of the campaign with a 360-degree approach involving content marketing, Radio, OOH, and multiple social media channels to amplify the marketing campaign for the song, creating buzz and excitement among music fanatics.

NEXA Music’s artists had underwent a mentorship program at the Music Lab to showcase their singing talent. This process gives the audiences the top 4 Super winners of the season. The NEXA top 24 contestants got to perform at the LAB floor. The entire set has been conceived, designed, managed, and executed exclusively by Qyuki Digital Media Pvt Ltd.

The COO of Qyuki Digital Media Juhi Mehta says - “We are thrilled to witness our emerging talents grace the stage once more at the world's largest music festival, Lollapalooza. Qyuki's partnership with Nexa has consistently aimed to showcase the finest talents in our country. Team Qyuki feels privileged to have our artists featured prominently in this prestigious event.”

