News |  27 Jan 2024 15:55 |  By RnMTeam

Listen to Megan Thee Stallion new 'HISS'

MUMBAI: Megan Thee Stallion is rightfully pissed off on her new single, “HISS,” released on Friday. On it, the 28-year-old rapper sends a warning to anyone who might be trying to use her for clout and shows she’s not afraid of dissing anyone who’s wronged her on her rise to fame.

“HISS” opens with a passionate preamble: “I just wanna kick this shit off by sayin' f-ck y'all. I ain't gotta clear my name on a motherf-ckin' thing. Every time I get mentioned, one of y'all b-tch-ass-n---as get twenty-four hours of attention.” A menacing piano track creeps in as she takes her initial shots right before a booming bass-filled trap beat barges through. In the first verse, Megan raps about how everyone seems to want a piece of her because of her fame - but she declares she has no interest in helping people get press, views, or clicks on her account.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club, Megan explained the meaning behind “HISS.” “When a snake feels like you been playin’ and doing a whole bunch of swayin’, it’s basically telling you to back off,” she said.

