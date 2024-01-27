RadioandMusic
News |  27 Jan 2024 16:00 |  By RnMTeam

Gioli and Assia 'The Point of living ' Out now on Diesis Records

MUMBAI :Continuing to pave their own unique path, trailblazing duo Giolì & Assia are back with their first offering of 2024. ‘The Point of Living’ is out now via their newly revived Diesis Records imprint.

Following on from the spellbinding ‘Young Forever’ that dropped at the end of last year, Giolì & Assia are once again making their musical intentions known with yet another powerful single that encapsulates the raw and deeply personal approach they harness with every release. A more club-leaning soundscape, featuring resampled vocals that create siren like tones, driving percussion and a blend of synths and orchestral elements, that come together to create rich textures of sounds that listeners have come to expect from a Giolì & Assia production.

Passionate storytellers, the accompanying music video - dropping soon – is yet another visual masterpiece that truly encapsulates Giolì & Assia’s creative ingenuity. Delving deeper into the song’s messaging, the video treatment is a striking visual interpretation of the fragility of life and love.

“The Point of living is the second single from our new EP "Resurrection". Following the dark yet melodic tones of “Young Forever”, the lead single off the EP, this time our lyrical focus was on the existential question - what is the meaning of life? At the same time, we wanted to conjure an electronic, romantic sound that evoked the sublime feeling of the ocean’s wave, from the opening verse, chorus, right up until the drop. We hope you enjoy it as much as we have creating it!”  Gioli & Assia.

Reasserting their independence, 2023 saw Giolì & Assia move into a new era of creative freedom, resurrecting their label Diesis Records, launching their very own handpan line, and closing the year with standout festival shows and headline plays in Mexico, Colombia, and the US.

Now, just a matter of weeks into 2024 and Giolì & Assia have already received major industry support, with Spotify selecting them as one of the first artists included in GLOW, a new global music program celebrating and amplifying LGBTQIA+ artists and creators. Key figures for the platform’s ground-breaking initiative, the inspirational couple have even been lighting up Times Square, fronting the platform’s billboard campaign. A phenomenal start to the year, with the promise of more music, music videos, #DiesisLive shows in brand-new and even more sublime locations, new merchandise and their biggest world tour to date, the new era of Gioli & Assia is here. LISTEN HERE

 

 

Gioli Assia Diesis Records Spotify artists music Songs
