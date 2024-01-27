Circle Goa set to host 'Nariyal Paani' for a musical extravaganza

MUMBAI - Circle Goa to host ‘Nariyal Paani’, a mesmerizing music evening set against the backdrop of the serene Anjuna. This event promises an enchanting experience in a blissful garden adorned with ancient trees, creating the perfect atmosphere for an unforgettable evening of music, dance, and relaxation.

Nestled under the shade of majestic mango and jamun trees, DOT bar at Circle Goa is an idyllic setting where attendees can dance barefoot on the grass, indulge in picnics, and gaze at the stars after dark. The enchanting venue sets the stage for a unique and immersive musical journey within the picturesque beauty of the park at Circle Anjuna.

The diverse and exciting lineup for Nariyal Paani includes the return of the acclaimed LOBOCOP, who will set the stage ablaze with his groovy tunes during the sunset. Following his performance, ALL YELLOW, an afro funk ensemble known for their multicultural musical fusion, will take the audience on a wild cultural trip.

The musical extravaganza doesn't end there; Stefan Kaye will take over the decks to keep the dance floor alive with his wit and hybrid set, ensuring that the energy remains vibrant throughout the evening.

To add to the celebration, the bar at Circle Goa will be crafting special Nariyal Paani cocktails, mocktails with fresh in-house ingredients, and more, creating a delightful buzz among the attendees.

Commenting on the upcoming music event, the founders of Nariyal Paani, Tanvi Gupta and Ayudh Roy, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Circle Goa for the inaugural edition of Nariyal Paani. This event symbolizes the harmonious blend of diverse music genres and Goa's vibrant culture. We invite everyone to join us for a night of pure musical magic."

Commenting on the upcoming music event, the owners of Circle Goa, Keith Menon, Smriti Ahuja, and Chandrashekhar Parab, said 'We are thrilled to kick off the year with the inaugural edition of Nariyal Paani at Circle Goa. Circle provides the perfect canvas for a magical evening filled with music, dance, and camaraderie. We invite everyone to join us for a memorable start to the year, surrounded by the beauty of Anjuna.'

Nariyal Paani at Circle Goa is scheduled to take place on January 27th at 5:00 PM. Tickets are available for purchase online, and early booking is recommended to secure a spot at this one-of-a-kind musical celebration.

Event Details:

Date: 27th Jan; 5PM

Venue: Circle, Anjuna Goa

You can find out more about this exciting event by visiting this website.