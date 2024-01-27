RadioandMusic
News |  27 Jan 2024 11:57

Budweiser partners OLA to offer Lollapalooza India attendees free, fun and safe rides

MUMBAI: On Jan 27 & 28, you can skip the gridlock, crank up the tunes, and roll into and out of Lollapalooza India 2024 on Budweiser Beats Music Mobiles.

Budweiser has partnered with Ola to offer lolla-attendees free, fun, and safe rides during the music festival. Through ‘Budweiser Beats Music Mobiles’ festival-goers can get rides from 4 areas across the city, to Mahalakshmi Racecourse.

With ‘Budweiser Beats Music Mobiles’, your ride to Lollapalooza India 2024 won't just be convenient, it'll be a party on wheels!

How to Avail:

1. Look for designated "Budweiser Beats Music Mobiles" stations located in 4 key routes, including.
Mahalakshmi Local station
Worli Naka
Haji Ali Chowk
Mumbai Central Station
2. Hop on an Ola, and head to Lollapalooza India 2024
3. Rides are free on a first-come, first-served basis

More details on the specific routes, timings, and availability of Budweiser Beats Music Mobiles will be shared on @BudweiserIndia and Ola’s social handles.

Enjoy Lollapalooza India 2024 responsibly and remember to never drink and drive. Designated drivers and alternate transportation options are always the best choices.

Tags
Budweiser Lollapalooza Mahalakshmi Race course Singer Songs music
