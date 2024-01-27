Budweiser partners OLA to offer Lollapalooza India attendees free, fun and safe rides

MUMBAI: On Jan 27 & 28, you can skip the gridlock, crank up the tunes, and roll into and out of Lollapalooza India 2024 on Budweiser Beats Music Mobiles.
Budweiser has partnered with Ola to offer lolla-attendees free, fun, and safe rides during the music festival. Through ‘Budweiser Beats Music Mobiles’ festival-goers can get rides from 4 areas across the city, to Mahalakshmi Racecourse.
With ‘Budweiser Beats Music Mobiles’, your ride to Lollapalooza India 2024 won't just be convenient, it'll be a party on wheels!
How to Avail:
1. Look for designated "Budweiser Beats Music Mobiles" stations located in 4 key routes, including.
Mahalakshmi Local station
Worli Naka
Haji Ali Chowk
Mumbai Central Station
2. Hop on an Ola, and head to Lollapalooza India 2024
3. Rides are free on a first-come, first-served basis
More details on the specific routes, timings, and availability of Budweiser Beats Music Mobiles will be shared on @BudweiserIndia and Ola’s social handles.
Enjoy Lollapalooza India 2024 responsibly and remember to never drink and drive. Designated drivers and alternate transportation options are always the best choices.
MUMBAI : In the perpetual quest for new experiences, our inherent curiosity propels us to exploreread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), the forefront organization in safeguarding tread more
MUMBAI: The 17th edition of Goafest, the biggest advertising festival in South Asia, is set to read more
MUMBAI: LyricFind, the pioneer in lyric licensing and data solutions, is integrating with Tuned Gread more
MUMBAI: IPRS (The Indian Performing Right Society), the forefront organization in safeguarding mread more
MUMBAI: On Jan 27 & 28, you can skip the gridlock, crank up the tunes, and roll into and out of Lollapalooza India 2024 on Budweiser Beats Music...read more
MUMBAI: Ice Spice’s brother might be the superstar football player but she’s set to be involved in Super Bowl Sunday in another capacity. Starry has...read more
MUMBAI: SVP Films today unveiled the official poster of their upcoming movie, ‘Jahankilla’, which is dedicated exclusively to first responders. ‘...read more
MUMBAI : Jay Douglas first appeared on stage in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Throughout his time of entertaining, Jay has developed into an Internationally...read more
MUMBAI : Rising UK DJ and producer Samstone and AKTIVE have teamed up to release their new single ‘My Favourite Game’ ft. The Cardigans, via RCA...read more