Watch Ice Spice Super Bowl Commercial sneak peek

MUMBAI: Ice Spice’s brother might be the superstar football player but she’s set to be involved in Super Bowl Sunday in another capacity. Starry has tapped the “Munch” rapper to star in the PepsiCo soft drink’s Super Bowl commercial and they released a teaser of the expensive ad on Wednesday (Jan. 24). With her “Deli” instrumental thumping in the background, viewers are in a POV conversation with Ice Spice who hints at her ex-boyfriend walking into the room before the 15-second commercial cuts off. “Baby, you look so pretty when you ‘grahhh,'” the narrator tells Ice. She replies while sipping on a Starry: “Stop, you play too much!” The Bronx bombshell eventually caves and gives the fans a signature ‘grahhh.’ A startled Ice Spice then pushes the camera away: “I said don’t look, it’s my ex!” Ice Spice has kept her love life under wraps but confirmed she was dating someone in an interview with the Los Angeles Times in October. Outside of her relationship, the 24-year-old continued to elevate her superstar status throughout 2023 and Ice Spice parlayed her success into four Grammy nominations and another four Hot 100 top 10 hits in the calendar year. She’s carrying her winning streak into the new year where Ice Spice will be honored with the Hitmaker Award at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards (https://billboardwomeninmusic.com/) in March.
Tracee Ellis Ross will play host at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards, which will be held Wednesday, March 6, at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, Calif. and will stream on March 7. No matter who’s lifting the Lombardi Trophy in Las Vegas come Feb. 11, the Spice C abinet will be winners either way. Look for the full Ice Spice ad on CBS on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 11).
