Vipin Patwa unveils spiritual masterpiece in collaboration with Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik

MUMBAI: Renowned Singer and Composer Vipin Patwa Unveils a Spiritual Masterpiece in Collaboration with Udit Narayan ji and Alka Yagnik ji: "Laute Hain Ram" which released on the 16th of January 2024 on Shree Ram Production House YouTube Channel.
In a harmonious convergence of musical prowess, celebrated singer and music composer Vipin Patwa joins forces with veteran luminaries Udit Narayan ji and Alka Yagnik ji for their upcoming devotional anthem, "Laute Hain Ram." This soul-stirring composition serves as a heartfelt tribute to the historic "Shri Ram Mandir" temple, with its consecration scheduled for the 22nd of January 2024.
Talking about his experience of collaborating with veterans like Udit Narayan ji and Alka Yagnik ji?
Answer - Udit Ji and Alka Ji have always inspired me. And I feel blessed to work with veterans like them.
What was the idea behind releasing the song? How did it all start?
Answer - This song was written by Ajay Gupta ji who is no more in this world. Me and his brother have tried to make his last poetry visible with pride. As the song is on Lord Ram, devotional feelings are there and also I felt the energy of this song is so pious and high that the entire team has worked so passionately. Which is like a true blessing of Lord Rama. I would like to thank everyone for being able to deliver this project in such a short time.
Your future projects?
Answer - Lal rang 2 and Veer Sawarkar
Vipin Patwa, known for his diverse musical contributions in the Bollywood realm, has left an indelible mark on the industry with chart-topping hits from blockbuster films such as "Bhuj: The Pride of India" (Ajay Devgn), "Code Name: Tiranga" (Parineeti Chopra), "De De Pyaar De" (Ajay Devgn), "The Girl On the Train" (Parineeti Chopra), "Hum Chaar," and many more. His recent independent venture, "Naach Baby," featuring the charismatic Sunny Leone, further solidified his position as a maestro in the independent music scene.
"Laute Hain Ram" delves into the spiritual realm with profound devotion. This magnum opus is set to resonate with audiences on a deep and spiritual level, marking a significant moment in Vipin Patwa's illustrious career.
The song's release is timely, aligning with the consecration of the Shri Ram Mandir on the 22nd of January 2024, making it a resonant addition to the cultural and spiritual landscape.
