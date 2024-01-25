Step Into a Lofi Dream: Babul Supriyo's soulful rendition of 'Khoya Khoya Chand' takes center stage with mesmerizing mix by Abhimanyu & Pragya'

MUMBAI: Step into a dreamy realm with the enchanting Lofi Mix of the timeless song, "Khoya Khoya Chand," featuring the soul-stirring vocals of Babul Supriyo. Crafted by the musical genius duo Sajid-Wajid, and adorned with poetic verses by Sameer, this rendition promises to transport listeners to a world of ethereal melodies.

The Lofi Mix, meticulously curated by Abhimanyu & Pragya, adds a unique dimension to the classic, infusing it with a contemporary and laid-back vibe

“Khoya Khoya Chand" Lofi Mix is a journey through time and emotion. Experience the magic as it unfolds, capturing the essence of nostalgia with a fresh and modern twist.

Reflecting on the release of the song, Babul Supriyo says ” Collaborating on the Lofi Mix of 'Khoya Khoya Chand' has been a journey of musical nostalgia and innovation. The soundscape, the visuals perfectly capture the essence of the classic in a dreamy new light and I'm thrilled to share this enchanting experience with the listeners”

Sajid Ali of Sajid- Wajid music composer duo says ”Reviving 'Khoya Khoya Chand' in a Lofi Mix has been a delightful challenge. It's a testament to the song's enduring charm, and we're thrilled to see it resonate with audiences in this fresh, soulful avatar”

Commenting on the lyrics of the song, -ace lyricist Sameer says ” The Lofi Mix of 'Khoya Khoya Chand' is a poetic voyage, where timeless lyrics find new wings in a dreamy soundscape. It's a beautiful fusion of the past and present, and I'm elated to witness the magic unfold in this enchanting rendition”

”Crafting the Lofi Mix for 'Khoya Khoya Chand' was a labour of love, blending nostalgia with a contemporary vibe. It's a musical journey that invites listeners into a dreamy realm, and we're excited to contribute to the magic of this timeless classic” says Abhimanyu & Pragya

Praveen Kaushal, Head A & R says ”We are glad to present the timeless classic Khoya Khoya Chand in a new avatar. Hope the listeners enjoy it”

The evergreen classic is sung by Babul Supriyo and Alka Yagnik, composed by Sajid- Wajid

Watch the song here-