Soulful Melody Alert! Tulsi Kumar's next single ‘Meri Zindagi' with Vishal Mishra ft. Harsh Beniwal and Jiya Shankar drops on January 29th

MUMBAI: Renowned and versatile singer Tulsi Kumar and the talented Vishal Mishra come together to captivate audiences with a new single, 'Meri Zindagi' produced by Bhushan Kumar. Both, Tulsi and Vishal bring together their musical prowess to create a mesmerizing romantic ballad. Not only will Tulsi lend her enchanting vocals, she will also grace the music video alongside popular Actor and YouTuber Harsh Beniwal and talented actress Jiya Shankar.

Known for her melodious renditions and chart-topping hits, Tulsi Kumar has shown her versatility time and again. And now, she is set to bring 'Meri Zindagi,' a song that promises to be a heartfelt anthem of love. Joining her in this musical journey is the charismatic Harsh Beniwal, whose online presence has garnered him a massive following.

His on-screen chemistry with Jiya Shankar, known for her remarkable performances in the television and film industry, will add an extra layer of charm to the visual storytelling of the music video directed by Arif Khan. T-Series’ 'Meri Zindagi' composed by the acclaimed duo Javed-Mohsin with the poetic finesse of Rashmi Virag's lyrics, is set to release on 29th January 2024.