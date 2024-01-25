RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Jan 2024 19:30 |  By RnMTeam

Songwriter and ecologist Ditty tackles deforestation and capitalism on new single 'Money' from upcoming EP Skin

MUMBAI – After a successful India tour accompanied by a well-received single, ‘Hold Me’, songwriter and ecologist is ready with her next single, ‘Money’ from her upcoming EP, Skin.

‘Money’ releases on German label Clouds Hill Records on January 26.

Influenced and inspired by the here and now, Ditty’s art and music share a deep-rooted connection with the natural world. On her upcoming EP Skin, Ditty explores these connections through her heartfelt, evocative music, writing gentle and poetic protest songs; urging us to take better care of our earth – and of ourselves, too.

‘Money’, inspired by the rampant deforestation in Goa, and Ditty’s own pain at watching swathes of trees being cut for infrastructure’ is an anguish-filled love letter cloaked in an upbeat, nearly Pollyannaish beat.

“One time I came back home from a tour, and I used to live in this sleepy little town called Betim in Goa, by the river,” recollects Ditty. “There was a forest behind my house – my bedroom window used to open into the forest that was full of rain trees. I returned to see that all the trees were gone! I got to know that they were chopping the forest down, and it was quite painful and I wanted to talk about it via the song,” she adds.

“‘Money’ is a folk song sung from a personal perspective of growing up, of being taught by society that bigger is better but learning that small is beautiful,” Ditty shares, adding, “How can we go on as a society? It’s gone too far and how are we going to make repairs?”

The song is arranged with samples from forests in Goa, where Ditty lived for about three years. The song has an extended outro – arranged with sounds of destruction, despair, falling trees, sawing machines, crying animals and a mourning trumpet.

“I was recording samples everywhere, samples of animals and of birds. And one time I recorded samples of a chainsaw, and I took the sound of the tree falling from a BBC library of sounds. But I wanted that the sounds should paint the picture of a forest falling and of a funeral for the forest that the animals came together to give.”

The video for ‘Money’ features a live version of the song recorded and shot in the Pomburpa forest, which was yet another instance of destruction of forest land to build luxury villas last year. A stripped-down version of the song, the video features Ditty and band members Dhruv Bhola and Karan Singh in clothes designed by textile-first ethical fashion brand, Akaaro.

Watch the video here.

Skin – scheduled for release on February 23 on German record label Clouds Hill Records – is an extraordinary body of work, showcasing her fragile yet bold songwriting that could be described as an altogether different, deeply Indian approach to indie pop. On Skin, Ditty gathers her most stirring experiences with the Earth, and stitches them lovingly with spoken word and gentle, lilting melodies. She writes lyrics as letters to herself and to her dearest ones.

Tags
Ditty Clouds Hill Records artists music Songs
Related news
 | 25 Jan 2024

Ruhaan79 unveiled existential Lo-Fi Anthem 'Kiran' and landed on spotify India's Fresh Finds playlist cover

MUMBAI : Prepare to embark on a sonic journey that delves into the depths of existence while simultaneously uplifting your spirit with its infectious chill vibes.

read more
 | 25 Jan 2024

Insanidade release 'RockLab', live project features 4 tracks with a fusion of hard rock and proto-punk

MUMBAI : Insanidade has just released live material in the live session format, with 4 songs from the album "Dogs of the Subway" which was released in March this year.

read more
 | 25 Jan 2024

Shores of Null get ready to sail and perform At 70000TONS OF METAL and more!

MUMBAI : Italian melodic death-doom force Shores of Null is set to bring their beauty to the Caribbean sea as they announce they will be performing at this year's 70000TONS OF METAL, the world's biggest heavy metal cruise, which will also mark the band's very first appearance outside of Europe.

read more
 | 25 Jan 2024

Step Into a Lofi Dream: Babul Supriyo's soulful rendition of 'Khoya Khoya Chand' takes center stage with mesmerizing mix by Abhimanyu & Pragya'

MUMBAI: Step into a dreamy realm with the enchanting Lofi Mix of the timeless song, "Khoya Khoya Chand," featuring the soul-stirring vocals of Babul Supriyo.

read more
 | 25 Jan 2024

Vipin Patwa unveils spiritual masterpiece in collaboration with Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik

MUMBAI: Renowned Singer and Composer Vipin Patwa Unveils a Spiritual Masterpiece in Collaboration with Udit Narayan ji and Alka Yagnik ji: "Laute Hain Ram" which released on the 16th of January 2024 on Shree Ram Production House YouTube Channel.

read more

RnM Biz

Antiquity Natural Mineral Water unveils 'Antiquity Discoveries', partners with The Plated Project

MUMBAI : In the perpetual quest for new experiences, our inherent curiosity propels us to exploreread more

Art Meets Tech: IPRS Unravels the Dynamics of AI and Creativity at Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2024

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), the forefront organization in safeguarding tread more

Goafest 2024 - South Asia’s Premier Ad Festival to be held from 29th-31st May 2024

MUMBAI:  The 17th edition of Goafest, the biggest advertising festival in South Asia, is set to read more

Tuned Global and LyricFind announce partnership and tech integration

MUMBAI: LyricFind, the pioneer in lyric licensing and data solutions, is integrating with Tuned Gread more

AI and its impact on creators and creativity

MUMBAI: IPRS (The Indian Performing Right Society), the forefront organization in safeguarding mread more

top# 5 articles

1
Ruhaan79 unveiled existential Lo-Fi Anthem 'Kiran' and landed on spotify India's Fresh Finds playlist cover

MUMBAI : Prepare to embark on a sonic journey that delves into the depths of existence while simultaneously uplifting your spirit with its...read more

2
Watch Ice Spice Super Bowl Commercial sneak peek

MUMBAI: Ice Spice’s brother might be the superstar football player but she’s set to be involved in Super Bowl Sunday in another capacity. Starry has...read more

3
Shores of Null get ready to sail and perform At 70000TONS OF METAL and more!

MUMBAI : Italian melodic death-doom force Shores of Null is set to bring their beauty to the Caribbean sea as they announce they will be performing...read more

4
Insanidade release 'RockLab', live project features 4 tracks with a fusion of hard rock and proto-punk

MUMBAI : Insanidade has just released live material in the live session format, with 4 songs from the album "Dogs of the Subway" which was released...read more

5
Step Into a Lofi Dream: Babul Supriyo's soulful rendition of 'Khoya Khoya Chand' takes center stage with mesmerizing mix by Abhimanyu & Pragya'

MUMBAI: Step into a dreamy realm with the enchanting Lofi Mix of the timeless song, "Khoya Khoya Chand," featuring the soul-stirring vocals of Babul...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games