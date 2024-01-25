Ruhaan79 unveiled existential Lo-Fi Anthem 'Kiran' and landed on spotify India's Fresh Finds playlist cover

MUMBAI : Prepare to embark on a sonic journey that delves into the depths of existence while simultaneously uplifting your spirit with its infectious chill vibes. Renowned Jaipur rapper Ruhaan79 dropped his latest masterpiece, “Kiran” , on January 22nd, a genre-bending blend of pop, indie, and lo-fi that continues to leave listeners pondering life’ s biggest questions with a smile on their face. The song also made waves by gracing the cover of Spotify India’ s Fresh Finds playlist, a testament to its captivating sound and thought-provoking message.

“Kiran” isn’t your typical rap track. It’s a tapestry woven with introspective lyrics that tackle the very essence of being – the meaning of everything, the concept of God, and the beauty hidden in the everyday. Ruhaan79, known for his signature blend of thoughtful storytelling and dark, playful soundscapes, takes you on a thought-provoking adventure through the human experience.

But this journey isn’t a solitary one. Joining Ruhaan79 is the ethereal voice of Jaipur- based singer Palaq, who embodies Mother Nature herself, adding a layer of warmth and harmony to the composition. The result is a sonic sunrise, a celebration of the simple joys that make life worth living – the rustle of leaves, the warmth of sunlight, the sheer wonder of existence.

“This song is about finding beauty in the smallest things” Ruhaan79 shared. “It’s about waking up to a new year with a fresh perspective, appreciating the present moment, and remembering that being alive is a freaking miracle.”

The production by ATHRV, known for his work on the acclaimed track “ Posterize” with Ruhaan79, is nothing short of magical. He seamlessly blends genres, infuses the track with the calming chirps of birds, and masterfully brings together Ruhaan79’s introspective lyrics and Palaq’s angelic vocals.

“Kiran” is more than a song; It’s a mindset shift. It’s a reminder to slow down, breathe deep, and find wonder in the ordinary. It’s the soundtrack to a new year filled with hope, joy, and an appreciation for the beauty that surrounds us.