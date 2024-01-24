IU dropped new music video 'Love Wins All' starring BTS' V

MUMBAI: IU has released the music video for her new song, ‘Love Wins All’, featuring an appearance by BTS‘ V.
In the music video for ‘Love Wins All’, IU and V play survivors of a post-apocalyptic world where humans are being hunted by strange floating cubes. The couple soon seek refuge in an abandoned mall, where they find an old-school camcorder with the ability to let them see the world as if it had never been invaded.
The lovers spend the day escaping from their reality, having a romantic dinner, taking wedding photos and holding a party. But soon, their fantasy is broken when they’re found by one of the cubes, with the camcorder capturing their final moments together.
“Two of us, side by side, gone astray on purpose / Crush me in your arms / Give me a lovelier kiss, lover / Our love wins all, love wins all,” IU sings on the chorus of her new song.
