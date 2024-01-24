Bratmobile announces First NYC performance since 2002

MUMBAI : Legendary feminist punk band Bratmobile performed for the first time in 20 years last summer with an outrageous headline performance at Mosswood Meltdown to excitement from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NME, BUST, Stereogum, Consequence, CBS Bay Area, KEXP and more. Late last year they were added to the lineup of the beloved Punk Rock Bowling festival and today they are thrilled to announce that they will once again deliver their iconic classic songs and joyous punk-rock antics live at Warsaw in Brooklyn, NY on April 27 with Downtown Boys and cumgirl8 as support. This will mark their first NYC show since September 9, 2002!
Singer Allison Wolfe and drummer Molly Neuman will be joined by Rose Melberg on guitar (Tiger Trap, the Softies), Audrey Marrs on keys (Mocket, Bratmobile 2.0 live, Oscar-winning filmmaker) and Marty Key on bass (Ted Leo & the Pharmacists, Steady Sounds, Young Pioneers) for these upcoming shows.
Allison Wolfe will also be giving Guided Tours at the Punk Rock museum in Las Vegas March 1-3 alongside fellow punk rock icon Alice Bag (The Bags). Tickets available here!
