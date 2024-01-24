Swadesi release their new single “Adivasi” featuring Prakash Bhoir this Sunday!

MUMBAI: Mumbai conscious collective Swadesi are set to release their new single called “Adivasi” with Adivasi activist Prakash Bhoir on Sunday, 28th January 2024.

After their hit single The Warli Revolt became an anthem to voice the distress and pride of the Adivasis, this song is their second collaboration with Prakash Bhoir. It tells the story of the moolniwasis (known as the original inhabitants), who, with time, are losing their culture.

The Adivasis have always maintained their way of life and lived by the knowledge and wisdom passed down over generations by their ancestors. Even after repeatedly questioning their existence, constant disputes and interference in their way of life, the loss of their land and houses in the Aarey forest in the name of development which is displacing them from their home soil, they have always stood for their right and resisted forced change that is destroying the forest and all life it contains.

In this song, Swadesi and Prakash Bhoir come together to bring back their dying locality, express their feelings, and dance over their struggles. They reinstate how they are the true soldiers of the forest, and they aren’t afraid of anyone who stands in their way. The whole forest lives in harmony, from the trees, to the animals, birds, insects, and Adivasis, who are the original inhabitants living in the forest till this day. They worship and revere the love and blessings the forest has bestowed on them. Adivasi strongly talks about the beauty of the forest, and standing together as one against the system that is constantly trying to acquire their land by using every possible loophole.

Song Credits:

Written and performed by MC Mawali, Maharya, BamBoy and Prakash Bhoir

Produced by RaaKshaS

Mixed by Joshua Fernandes

Mastered by Puneet Samtani

Artwork by Hrushikesh Paithankar and Roxanne Gonsalves