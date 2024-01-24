RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Jan 2024 16:23 |  By RnMTeam

El Kintano y la Venerea unleash the punk spirit and new wave sound on new single 'No Lo Viste Venir'

MUMBAI : El Kintano y la Venerea release on all platforms the first single of his new album el Bucle Infinito, "NO LO VISTE VENIR". The Song speaks of a very personal atmosphere of the artist and introduces us to this new part of El Kintano as the first preview of the new album, The album has been produced again by Hans Kruger from Montreal Studios.

"It is always strange for a creator to explain his new work, all the songs I record have a story or an end and get a sound because of the circumstances that precede the performance of it, An album is a personal experience that is influenced by additional people and is unique. Some songs express the rage and my current moment of the circumstances and society at the time of creating the songs." - says El Kintano y la Venerea.

No Lo Viste Venir: https://open.spotify.com/intl-pt/album/0OTapZ9jtpS37zmEX71ViC

El Bucle Infintito will be the second part of the musical trilogy "A CONCEPT CREATED FOR DIFFICULT TIMES" after publishing last March the first part Oceanos Sangrientos. The album will be presented through monthly singles to discover the work through Punk Rock pills little by little, until the work is completely finished.

The Kintano recently shared details about the creation process and the sound of the new album, indicating that it will have a more punk sound than the previous work, in the album there will be special collaborations in the middle of the album.

El Kintano will present new video clips of el Bucle Infinito through his youtube channel during the first part of 2024: https://www.youtube.com/@ELKINTANOYLAVENEREA

Tags
EL KINTANO Y LA VENEREA Hans Kruger artists music Songs
Related news
 | 24 Jan 2024

IU dropped new music video 'Love Wins All' starring BTS' V

MUMBAI: IU has released the music video for her new song, ‘Love Wins All’, featuring an appearance by BTS‘ V.

read more
 | 24 Jan 2024

Wacken Metal Battle Canada announces 2024 Battle Rounds - One band to rule them all & play wacken open air

MUMBAI : One band to rule them all!

read more
 | 24 Jan 2024

Bratmobile announces First NYC performance since 2002

MUMBAI : Legendary feminist punk band Bratmobile performed for the first time in 20 years last summer with an outrageous headline performance at Mosswood Meltdown to excitement from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NME, BUST, Stereogum, Consequence, CBS Bay Area, KEXP and more.

read more
 | 24 Jan 2024

See Noah Cyrus' less revealing new Look

MUMBAI: When it comes to fashion, Noah Cyrus has a lot of skin in the game.

read more
 | 24 Jan 2024

Paraline tell of a hero's struggle with new 'Icarus' music video and single

MUMBAI : Paraline (alternative rock) are back with a new music video and single entitled "Icarus". This is the second music video and single from their upcoming EP album Sound Weapon which is scheduled to be released on March 1, 2024 via Eclipse Records.

read more

RnM Biz

Art Meets Tech: IPRS Unravels the Dynamics of AI and Creativity at Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2024

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), the forefront organization in safeguarding tread more

Goafest 2024 - South Asia’s Premier Ad Festival to be held from 29th-31st May 2024

MUMBAI:  The 17th edition of Goafest, the biggest advertising festival in South Asia, is set to read more

Tuned Global and LyricFind announce partnership and tech integration

MUMBAI: LyricFind, the pioneer in lyric licensing and data solutions, is integrating with Tuned Gread more

AI and its impact on creators and creativity

MUMBAI: IPRS (The Indian Performing Right Society), the forefront organization in safeguarding mread more

Red FM brings music from the Himalayas to Delhi with Himalayan Indie Fest

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is excited to raise read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Gippy Grewal and Swiggy for the hit song "Gang Gang"-Believe India announces an exciting collaboration

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital companies, whose mission is to develop artists and labels, has unveiled a groundbreaking...read more

2
DIVINE and Karan Aujla take the internet by storm with their success anthem of the year '100 Million'

MUMBAI : Touted as one of the biggest musical collaborations of the year, Hip-Hop Icons DIVINE and Karan Aujla are here to rule the global music...read more

3
Los Angeles duo Ladders and Anwoy return with new laid back single “Kyun.”

MUMBAI: Dive into tranquil and dreamy waters as Ladders and Anwoy introduce their latest song, "Kyun." This musing masterpiece is set to captivate...read more

4
Do LaB announces music lineup for Lightning in a Bottle 2024

MUMBAI: Today, Do LaB have announced the music lineup for North America’s original boutique festival, Lightning in a Bottle, taking place at Buena...read more

5
‘Ram Aayenge Bhajan' by T-Series sets records, crosses 1 Million reels in one day and 3 Million plus overall

MUMBAI: In a historic moment that resonated across the nation, the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya unfolded as a remarkable spectacle....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games