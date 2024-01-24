Bratmobile announces First NYC performance since 2002

MUMBAI : Legendary feminist punk band Bratmobile performed for the first time in 20 years last summer with an outrageous headline performance at Mosswood Meltdown to excitement from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NME, BUST, Stereogum, Consequence, CBS Bay Area, KEXP and more. Late last year they were added to the lineup of the beloved Punk Rock Bowling festival and today they are thrilled to announce that they will once again deliver their iconic classic songs and joyous punk-rock antics live at Warsaw in Brooklyn, NY on April 27 with Downtown Boys and cumgirl8 as support. This will mark their first NYC show since September 9, 2002!
Singer Allison Wolfe and drummer Molly Neuman will be joined by Rose Melberg on guitar (Tiger Trap, the Softies), Audrey Marrs on keys (Mocket, Bratmobile 2.0 live, Oscar-winning filmmaker) and Marty Key on bass (Ted Leo & the Pharmacists, Steady Sounds, Young Pioneers) for these upcoming shows.
Allison Wolfe will also be giving Guided Tours at the Punk Rock museum in Las Vegas March 1-3 alongside fellow punk rock icon Alice Bag (The Bags). Tickets available here!
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), the forefront organization in safeguarding tread more
MUMBAI: The 17th edition of Goafest, the biggest advertising festival in South Asia, is set to read more
MUMBAI: LyricFind, the pioneer in lyric licensing and data solutions, is integrating with Tuned Gread more
MUMBAI: IPRS (The Indian Performing Right Society), the forefront organization in safeguarding mread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is excited to raise read more
MUMBAI: Today, Do LaB have announced the music lineup for North America’s original boutique festival, Lightning in a Bottle, taking place at Buena...read more
MUMBAI : Paraline (alternative rock) are back with a new music video and single entitled "Icarus". This is the second music video and single from...read more
MUMBAI: Mumbai conscious collective Swadesi are set to release their new single called “Adivasi” with Adivasi activist Prakash Bhoir on Sunday, 28th...read more
MUMBAI: Renowned music composer Ishwar Kumar, His recent successful collaborations with songs like 'Naina chhalke''with Kunal Ganjawala and Mehboob,...read more
MUMBAI: When it comes to fashion, Noah Cyrus has a lot of skin in the game. After all, the "July" singer dared to bare when she stepped out to Paris...read more