News |  23 Jan 2024 17:56 |  By RnMTeam

Yoasobi's 'Idol' Tops Billboard Japan 2023 Charts!

MUMBAI : With a story like "Oshi no Ko" also known as "My Favorite Star", it's hard to not have awesome OSTs. In the strong climax of musical success that marked 2023, Yoasobi's "Idol" emerged as an unmatched musical sensation, achieving an extraordinary feat that echoed across various prestigious charts and awards. The rise of this J-pop anthem was nothing short of historic, leaving an indelible mark on the global music landscape.

To summarize the sheer dominance of "Idol," one must first acknowledge its monumental achievements in the realm of Japanese music charts. The song not only claimed the coveted top spot on Billboard Japan's Hot 100 but also triumphed in four additional categories: Hot Animation, Top User Generated Songs, Billboard 2023 Annual Streaming Songs, and Billboard 2023 Annual Download Songs. This unprecedented sweep across diverse categories underscored the universal appeal and resonance of Yoasobi's creation.

Billboard Japan's acknowledgment extended beyond individual songs, with Yoasobi securing the pinnacle of the Artist 100 chart for 2023. This accolade solidified their status as not just purveyors of hit singles but as a musical force to be reckoned with in its entirety.

Quantifying the song's digital footprint, "Idol" amassed a staggering 527,143,965 streams, garnered 148,838,759 video views, and achieved 509,751 downloadsa testament to its unwavering popularity among listeners.

The international stage bore witness to Yoasobi's transcendent success, as "Idol" secured the 42nd spot on the Billboard Global 200's Year-End Charts and an impressive 19th position on the Year-End Charts of Billboard Global Excl. U.S. This milestone not only marked a historic breakthrough for J-pop on the global scale but also attested to the universal resonance of Yoasobi's musical prowess.

Apple Music, too, played host to the triumph of "Idol," with the song claiming remarkable positions on multiple 2023 charts. Ranking second on the 2023 Top Songs 100: Japan, seventh on the 2023 Top Songs 100: Global, and clinching the top spot on the 2023 Top Songs 100: Singa chart dedicated to the most played songs using Apple Music's Sing function worldwideunderscored the song's global impact.

Even in Taiwan, "Idol" secured its place among the top, securing the second position on KKBOX's Top 10 Most Played Japanese Singles in Taiwan in 2023.

Culminating in a grand crescendo, Yoasobi closed the year with a stellar performance of "Idol" at NHK's 74th Khaku Uta Gassen ("Red and White Song Contest"). As part of the Red Team, they not only captivated the audience but emerged victorious in the contest, further solidifying their status as 2023's musical luminaries.

The grandeur of this musical saga was immortalized on NHK Music's YouTube channel, where a clip of the performance garnered over 10 million views within days, attesting to the enduring appeal of Yoasobi's "Idol." In the symphony of 2023, Yoasobi orchestrated a masterpiece that resonated across borders and genres, etching their names in the annals of musical history.

