RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Jan 2024 16:31 |  By RnMTeam

Selena Gomez flaunts her before & after Bikini bodies

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez has struggled with health issues over the years. She was diagnosed with Lupus between 2012-2014, which caused anxiety, depression, and panic attacks. Things did not get better after the kidney transplant, as she faced weight issues due to water retention in her body.

The Only Murders In The Building actress has finally realized her drastic transformation but is oozing out body positivity goals. Scroll below for all the details! Time and again, Sel is trolled for gaining weight. She has previously broken her silence and blamed the Lupus medications for it. The Single Soon singer mentioned that she tends to hold a lot of water weight when she’s on medicines, which causes swelling. But it’s fortunate that social media gets toxic sometimes, while celebrities deserve the utmost kindness for keeping up with their professional and personal lives. Selena Gomez took to her Instagram stories, and a huge realization hit her.

She shared an old picture from 2014, where she flaunted her slim figure in a zebra-printed skimpy bikini. The text on the picture read, “Today, I realized I will never look like this again.” She compared her before look to pictures from her 2023 birthday getaway. Yes, we’re talking about the pictures from the yacht that made a lot of noise over their weight gain.

Selena Gomez was seen in a black and white bikini, enjoying the time of her life with BFFs Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham. “I’m not perfect, but I’m proud to be who I am… sometimes I forget it’s okay to be me,” read the caption.

Tags
Selena Gomez music Singer
Related news
 | 23 Jan 2024

Montreal's Cell Press’ new album 'Cages' is a devastating display of noise rock and hardcore; Unveil single 'Things They Do In France'

MUMBAI : Cell Press is a Montreal-based band that formed in 2019. They play a sort of burly noise-rock that leans more on the hardcore and metal side of the swamp.

read more
 | 23 Jan 2024

Yoasobi's 'Idol' Tops Billboard Japan 2023 Charts!

MUMBAI : With a story like "Oshi no Ko" also known as "My Favorite Star", it's hard to not have awesome OSTs.

read more
 | 23 Jan 2024

DIVINE and Karan Aujla take the internet by storm with their success anthem of the year '100 Million'

MUMBAI : Touted as one of the biggest musical collaborations of the year, Hip-Hop Icons DIVINE and Karan Aujla are here to rule the global music charts with their first-ever single titled ‘100 Million’.

read more
 | 23 Jan 2024

Aparshakti Khurana feels gratitude! Shares Khurana Brothers' Audition Video

MUMBAI : Aparshakti Khurana recently took to his social media to share a nostalgic video, unveiling the humble beginnings of the Khurana brothers' journey in the entertainment industry.

read more
 | 23 Jan 2024

Halifax’s Novichok drag you beneath the waves with video for single 'Dead Weight' off latest album 'Geo-Desiccant'

MUMBAI :  Novichok is a bunch of pissed-off salty thrashers hailing from the east coast of Halifax, Canada and they are here to narrate the collapse of the world around us.

read more

RnM Biz

AI and its impact on creators and creativity

MUMBAI: IPRS (The Indian Performing Right Society), the forefront organization in safeguarding mread more

Red FM brings music from the Himalayas to Delhi with Himalayan Indie Fest

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is excited to raise read more

Mobilla Launches innovative new range Of MPOWER portable powerbanks

MUMBAI : Fast growing mobile accessories manufacturer Mobillaunveils its latest innovation, a linread more

Red FM Welcomes Pune's Favorite Son, RJ Bandya, to Morning No.1

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce tread more

IPRS and EY panel discussion on the Meteoric Rise of Music Publishing in India

MUMBAI: IPRS (The Indian Performing Right Society), the forefront organization in safeguarding mread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
8 Grammy nominees and winners to look out for at Lollapalooza India 2024

MUMBAI: A musical spectacle awaits in Mumbai as Lollapalooza India 2024 brings a stellar line-up featuring some of the best Grammy Awards winners and...read more

2
Yoasobi's 'Idol' Tops Billboard Japan 2023 Charts!

MUMBAI : With a story like "Oshi no Ko" also known as "My Favorite Star", it's hard to not have awesome OSTs. In the strong climax of musical success...read more

3
Montreal's Cell Press’ new album 'Cages' is a devastating display of noise rock and hardcore; Unveil single 'Things They Do In France'

MUMBAI : Cell Press is a Montreal-based band that formed in 2019. They play a sort of burly noise-rock that leans more on the hardcore and metal...read more

4
Gippy Grewal and Swiggy for the hit song "Gang Gang"-Believe India announces an exciting collaboration

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital companies, whose mission is to develop artists and labels, has unveiled a groundbreaking...read more

5
Los Angeles duo Ladders and Anwoy return with new laid back single “Kyun.”

MUMBAI: Dive into tranquil and dreamy waters as Ladders and Anwoy introduce their latest song, "Kyun." This musing masterpiece is set to captivate...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games