Selena Gomez flaunts her before & after Bikini bodies

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez has struggled with health issues over the years. She was diagnosed with Lupus between 2012-2014, which caused anxiety, depression, and panic attacks. Things did not get better after the kidney transplant, as she faced weight issues due to water retention in her body.
The Only Murders In The Building actress has finally realized her drastic transformation but is oozing out body positivity goals. Scroll below for all the details! Time and again, Sel is trolled for gaining weight. She has previously broken her silence and blamed the Lupus medications for it. The Single Soon singer mentioned that she tends to hold a lot of water weight when she’s on medicines, which causes swelling. But it’s fortunate that social media gets toxic sometimes, while celebrities deserve the utmost kindness for keeping up with their professional and personal lives. Selena Gomez took to her Instagram stories, and a huge realization hit her.
She shared an old picture from 2014, where she flaunted her slim figure in a zebra-printed skimpy bikini. The text on the picture read, “Today, I realized I will never look like this again.” She compared her before look to pictures from her 2023 birthday getaway. Yes, we’re talking about the pictures from the yacht that made a lot of noise over their weight gain.
Selena Gomez was seen in a black and white bikini, enjoying the time of her life with BFFs Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham. “I’m not perfect, but I’m proud to be who I am… sometimes I forget it’s okay to be me,” read the caption.
MUMBAI: IPRS (The Indian Performing Right Society), the forefront organization in safeguarding mread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is excited to raise read more
MUMBAI : Fast growing mobile accessories manufacturer Mobillaunveils its latest innovation, a linread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce tread more
MUMBAI: IPRS (The Indian Performing Right Society), the forefront organization in safeguarding mread more
MUMBAI: A musical spectacle awaits in Mumbai as Lollapalooza India 2024 brings a stellar line-up featuring some of the best Grammy Awards winners and...read more
MUMBAI : With a story like "Oshi no Ko" also known as "My Favorite Star", it's hard to not have awesome OSTs. In the strong climax of musical success...read more
MUMBAI : Cell Press is a Montreal-based band that formed in 2019. They play a sort of burly noise-rock that leans more on the hardcore and metal...read more
MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital companies, whose mission is to develop artists and labels, has unveiled a groundbreaking...read more
MUMBAI: Dive into tranquil and dreamy waters as Ladders and Anwoy introduce their latest song, "Kyun." This musing masterpiece is set to captivate...read more