Montreal's Cell Press’ new album 'Cages' is a devastating display of noise rock and hardcore; Unveil single 'Things They Do In France'

MUMBAI : Cell Press is a Montreal-based band that formed in 2019. They play a sort of burly noise-rock that leans more on the hardcore and metal side of the swamp. Members have played in a myriad of punk, metal, and hardcore bands such as The Great Sabatini, Biipiigwan, I Hate Sally, The Chariot, Animal Ethics, Architect, Swarm Of Spheres, and Angles. They are releasing their first full-length album “Cages” this March and are now introducing it with the single “Things They Do In France”, a song about lost love and what could have been had it not been so toxic. The band shares more info:

“This song starts off with probably the most melodic riff in our catalog, then quickly turns into a fast and bumpy ride throughout the rest of the way. The structure of this song is similar to a toxic relationship as it starts off smooth then turns into an unpredictable cacophony of violent riffage, drumming, and screaming. There is also a double entendre to this song name and lyrics referring to the way Quebec both linguistically and culturally traditionally looked down upon by our upper-class friends in France.”

Cell Press continues on to say they are very proud of being from the city of Montreal and the province of Quebec, they like to express that subtly in certain songs and areas where it is artistically appropriate without coming across as corny.

From their first S/T EP to this album, Cell Press’ sound has not changed dramatically. “Cages” has a little more melody to it, but retains that grit and heavy sound they have been honing over the last four years. Crushing and grinding, this album is not for the faint of heart, it is recommended for fans of KEN Mode, Unsane, and Keelhaul.

Watch and listen to the lyric video for “Things They Do In France” via its premiere on IDIOTEQ HERE.

“Cages” is due out on March 8, 2024, via The Ghost Is Clear Records (Vinyl), Ancient Temple Recordings (Vinyl), and No List Records (Cassette) at https://linktr.ee/cellpress and http://cellpress.bandcamp.com.

Track Listing:

1. Adult Baptisms (3:12)

2. Kissed by a Morose on Mont Royal (3:14)

3. Original Uranium Baby (2:48)

4. Dark Side of the North (4:02)

5. JOI to the World (4:01)

6. Disco Naps on the Devil’s Bedpost - (4:08)

7. Blue Royale - (3:31)

8. Recoil (A Collective Behaviour of Violence) - (3:51)

9. Things They Do in France - (4:35)

Album Length: 33:22