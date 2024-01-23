Gippy Grewal and Swiggy for the hit song "Gang Gang"-Believe India announces an exciting collaboration

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital companies, whose mission is to develop artists and labels, has unveiled a groundbreaking collaboration between renowned artist Gippy Grewal and Swiggy, one of India's largest food delivery platforms. This partnership marks a fusion of music and gastronomy, bringing together the infectious beats of Gippy Grewal's hit song "Gang Gang" with Swiggy's extensive food-loving user base.

Gippy Grewal, a trailblazer in the Music industry showcases a fun new side of him where he is seen jamming with a Swiggy delivery partner in this light-hearted campaign. Gippy is a prominent figure in the Punjabi film industry, with his previous hits like 'Angrezi Beat' and his latest film, "Carry On Jatta 3," is the first Punjabi movie to surpass the 100-crore collection mark at the Box Office. In this campaign we see a unique blend of music and on-ground interaction that promises an unparalleled entertainment experience for his fans.

Swiggy, with its vast network and user base exceeding 35 million, provides an ideal platform for Gippy to connect with a diverse and widespread digital audience. Created by Believe and Swiggy, the collaboration involves a strategic in-app marketing activation featuring the newly released ‘Gang Gang’ Music Video.

Announcing the partnership, Shilpa Sharda, Director Artist Services and Development - India and South Asia said: “We are super thrilled about this association and are confident that leveraging Swiggy's extensive marketing network will not only amplify the visibility of the "Gang Gang" video but also resonate strongly with Gippy’s fans. At Believe, our aim is to develop artists by leveraging innovation, data, tech, and digital marketing mixed with human expertise. This partnership is one of the examples of our core mission to serve independent artists. The synergy between Gippy's musical prowess and Swiggy's market presence is poised to create a buzz that extends beyond traditional boundaries.”

Commenting on the same Gippy said, “With my extensive background in music, my lifelong goal has always been to embrace new experiences. I absolutely love the way we can establish meaningful connections, much like we did with Swiggy. Hats off to the team at Believe for presenting me with this unique opportunity to have fun with Swiggy”