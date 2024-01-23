Carlita debuts at Zouk Singapore this friday

MUMBAI : Originating from Istanbul, Turkish-Italian artist Carlita began her musical journey with classical training in various instruments. After discovering her passion for electronic music in Boston, she seamlessly blends live and electronic elements in her productions, drawing inspiration from her diverse background and global travels. With a unique style spanning indie, disco, and minimal, with hints of Turkish psychedelia, Carlita's performances promise unforgettable musical experiences, making her Zouk Singapore debut on Friday, January 26 a must-see event. Read more