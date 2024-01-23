RadioandMusic
News |  23 Jan 2024

Aparshakti Khurana feels gratitude! Shares Khurana Brothers' Audition Video

MUMBAI : Aparshakti Khurana recently took to his social media to share a nostalgic video, unveiling the humble beginnings of the Khurana brothers' journey in the entertainment industry. The video showcased the audition of his brother Ayushmann Khurrana and him for the popular singing reality show. Aparshakti’s social media caption read:

“That’s where it all started feel so blessed, looking at the journey so far. Looking at the faces we had don’t know what to say

PS - Reposting it because some random audio got picked earlier”

The singing audition by the Khurana brothers showcased their musical skill, serving as a testament to their multifaceted abilities. The post allows fans to witness the pivotal moment that paved the way for their Bollywood success, resonating as a shared memory of the brothers' passion and dedication to performing arts since the start of their illustrious careers.

On the professional front, Aparshakti has interesting projects in the pipeline: Stree 2; the documentary Finding Ram by Applause Entertainment; and the release of the internationally acclaimed Berlin, directed by Atul Sabarwal, featuring Kabir Bedi, Ishwak Singh, and Rahul Bose. These projects will highlight Aparashakti's versatility as a performer.

