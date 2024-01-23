Aparshakti Khurana feels gratitude! Shares Khurana Brothers' Audition Video

MUMBAI : Aparshakti Khurana recently took to his social media to share a nostalgic video, unveiling the humble beginnings of the Khurana brothers' journey in the entertainment industry. The video showcased the audition of his brother Ayushmann Khurrana and him for the popular singing reality show. Aparshakti’s social media caption read:
“That’s where it all started feel so blessed, looking at the journey so far. Looking at the faces we had don’t know what to say
PS - Reposting it because some random audio got picked earlier”
The singing audition by the Khurana brothers showcased their musical skill, serving as a testament to their multifaceted abilities. The post allows fans to witness the pivotal moment that paved the way for their Bollywood success, resonating as a shared memory of the brothers' passion and dedication to performing arts since the start of their illustrious careers.
On the professional front, Aparshakti has interesting projects in the pipeline: Stree 2; the documentary Finding Ram by Applause Entertainment; and the release of the internationally acclaimed Berlin, directed by Atul Sabarwal, featuring Kabir Bedi, Ishwak Singh, and Rahul Bose. These projects will highlight Aparashakti's versatility as a performer.
MUMBAI: IPRS (The Indian Performing Right Society), the forefront organization in safeguarding mread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is excited to raise read more
MUMBAI : Fast growing mobile accessories manufacturer Mobillaunveils its latest innovation, a linread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce tread more
MUMBAI: IPRS (The Indian Performing Right Society), the forefront organization in safeguarding mread more
MUMBAI : With a story like "Oshi no Ko" also known as "My Favorite Star", it's hard to not have awesome OSTs. In the strong climax of musical success...read more
MUMBAI : Cell Press is a Montreal-based band that formed in 2019. They play a sort of burly noise-rock that leans more on the hardcore and metal...read more
MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital companies, whose mission is to develop artists and labels, has unveiled a groundbreaking...read more
MUMBAI: Selena Gomez has struggled with health issues over the years. She was diagnosed with Lupus between 2012-2014, which caused anxiety,...read more
MUMBAI: A musical spectacle awaits in Mumbai as Lollapalooza India 2024 brings a stellar line-up featuring some of the best Grammy Awards winners and...read more