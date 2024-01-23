8 Grammy nominees and winners to look out for at Lollapalooza India 2024

MUMBAI: A musical spectacle awaits in Mumbai as Lollapalooza India 2024 brings a stellar line-up featuring some of the best Grammy Awards winners and nominees—from pop sensations to rock legends. These artists have left an indelible mark on the global music scene and are set to grace the stage in Mumbai at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 27 and 28. Bazaar India gives you a glimpse of the line-up for Lollapalooza India 2024.

STING

Sting has had an illustrious career spanning four decades and has captivated the world with timeless hits and unparalleled artistry. From his days of leading the English rock band The Police to his solo journey, Sting's earned 17 Grammy Awards and a whopping 45 Grammy nominations, transcending genres like fusion of rock, jazz, and world music. Get a chance to hear classics like Every Breath You Take and Fields of Gold only at Lollapalooza India 2024.

JONAS BROTHERS

From their Disney days to the Grammys, the Jonas Brothers—Kevin, Joe, and Nick—have ruled the music industry for almost two decades. Their chart-busting hit, Burnin' Up remains an anthem, promising an energetic crowd for the pop rock band of brothers who have two Grammy nominations under their belt. They will kick off their India debut with the rocking melody, Lovebug. Another fan favourite, S.O.S. is a timeless gem that will get you grooving.

HALSEY

Halsey, born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, has redefined pop music with her unique voice and genre-bending style. With three Grammy nominations for Best Alternative Music Album for If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Album of The Year for ‘Purpose’, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Closer, under her belt, Halsey promises a performance that will be as eclectic and captivating as her discography. The enigmatic pop powerhouse, known for her raw vocals and introspective lyrics, will set the stage ablaze with her captivating stage presence and powerful anthems like Without Me, Him & I along with the chart-topping, cult-favourite, Closer.

ONE REPUBLIC

OneRepublic, the pop-rock powerhouse with a string of chart-toppers, led by the charismatic Ryan Tedder, is all geared up for their India return at Lollapalooza India 2024. Beyond catchy tunes, the Grammy-nominated band's songs has vocals that weave tales of love, loss, and hope. Get ready to be moved and captivated by their soul-stirring performance with evergreen hits like Counting Stars and the fan favourite, I Ain’t Worried.

KEANE

The British rock band, boasting two Grammy nominations—Best New Artist and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or a Group With Vocals—will rock the stage with their anthems and emotive ballads. Since the early 2000s, Keane's distinctive piano-driven rock, led by Tom Chaplin's vocals and Tim Rice-Oxley's piano melodies, has captivated global audiences. Classics like Somewhere Only We Know and Everybody's Changing promise a timeless journey of melody, emotions, and poignant lyrics.

MEDUZA

Hailing from the sun-kissed shores of Italy, Meduza isn't just a DJ trio; they're a sonic storm brewing in the heart of electronic music with Grammy nomination for Best Dance Recording for their hit, Piece of Your Heart. Their music is a kaleidoscope of influences, vibrant beats woven with threads of '90s club nostalgia, cosmic disco grooves, and future-proof production. Luca, Mattia, and Simone, the three maestros behind the Meduza mask, are more than DJs—they're alchemists, transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary and turning every beat into a party.

ANOUSHKA SHANKAR

Born into musical royalty, Anoushka Shankar, daughter of the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar, has inherited not just a legacy, but a responsibility—to push the boundaries of tradition and weave together threads of innovation into the rich fabric of her musical heritage. Making her craft popular across global shores, she has amassed a whopping nine Grammy nominations throughout her career including for Best Global Music Album, Best Global Music Performance, Best World Music Album, and Best Contemporary World Music Album, for a range of her musical innovations. See her perform live as she paints stories of love and loss, hope and resilience, and of the human spirit yearning for something beyond the ordinary on the Lollapalooza India stage.

FATOUMATA DIAWARA

Hailing from Mali, Fatoumata Diawara brings a vibrant tapestry of African sounds to Lollapalooza India 2024. Her powerful voice with lyrics inspired by personal experiences and social issues, evokes emotions, and has earned her the precious Grammy nomination for Best World Music Album for ‘Fenfo’. Experience her versatile artistry seamlessly blending traditional Wassoulou melodies with contemporary rhythms.