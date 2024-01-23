‘Ram Aayenge Bhajan' by T-Series sets records, crosses 1 Million reels in one day and 3 Million plus overall

MUMBAI: In a historic moment that resonated across the nation, the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya unfolded as a remarkable spectacle. Adding an extra layer of significance to this momentous day was the divine resonance of "Ram Aayenge" bhajan.

Crossing over 1 Million reels in just one day, and overall 3.6 Million reels on the song, it emerged as the anthem that encapsulated the spirit of the occasion. This melodious song, sung by the talented Vishal Mishra and composed by Payal Dev, became an instant sensation, capturing the hearts of millions.

What transpired next was nothing short of extraordinary – the song sparked a tidal wave of creativity as fans across the nation expressed their reverence through the medium of reels. Ram Aayenge has garnered more than 24 million views on YouTube.