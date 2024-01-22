RadioandMusic
News |  22 Jan 2024

Raahul Jatin's Top Patriotic Picks: A Melodic Tribute to 75th Republic Day

MUMBAI : As India gears up to celebrate its 75th Republic Day, talented independent music artist Raahul Jatin has curated a list of his top favorite patriotic songs that beautifully capture the essence of national pride and unity. Raahul comes from a lineage deeply rooted in the music industry, as the son of legendary music composer Jatin Pandit, Raahul's musical taste and appreciation for heartfelt compositions shine through in his music selection.

1) "Phir Bhi Dil Hain Hindustani'' - Composed by the renowned duo Jatin-Lalit, this iconic song from the film of the same name resonates with the spirit of being an Indian. Its uplifting melody, coupled with powerful lyrics by Javed Akhtar, reminds us that no matter the challenges we face, our hearts will always beat for our beloved country.

2) "Esa Des Hai Mera" from "Veer-Zaara" - Sung by musical legends Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan, Gurdas Mann, and Pritha Majumder, this soul-stirring composition of late Madan Mohan was beautifully captured by Sanjeev Kohli. The emotions associated with one's homeland were kept in highlight. The song's enchanting melody and heartfelt lyrics by Javed Akhtar evoke a sense of belonging and love for the nation, making it a timeless anthem of patriotism.

3) "Des Rangeela" from "Fanaa" - Composed by the dynamic duo Jatin-Lalit, this energetic and vibrant song celebrates the colorful diversity of India. With its catchy beats and spirited vocals by Mahalaxmi Iyer, it instills a sense of pride in the rich cultural heritage of the country. "Des Rangeela" is a true tribute to the unity that lies within the diversity of India.

4) "Chak De India" - This powerful anthem from the film of the same name, composed by Salim-Sulaiman, has become synonymous with national pride and determination. The energetic beats, inspiring lyrics, and dynamic vocals make it a favorite among sports enthusiasts and patriots alike. "Chak De India" ignites a fire within, encouraging every Indian to rise above challenges and achieve greatness.

Raahul Jatin's selection of these patriotic songs showcases his appreciation for compositions that not only evoke strong emotions but also inspire a sense of unity and love for the nation. As an independent music artist, Raahul understands the power of music to connect people and foster a sense of collective identity.

Raahul Jatin Pandit Salim-Sulaiman Mahalaxmi Iyer music Songs
