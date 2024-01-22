RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Jan 2024 13:24 |  By RnMTeam

Orange County, CA's Bristol To Memory release new full-length album 'Hello Anxious'

MUMBAI :  Bristol to Memory from Orange County, CA have just released their third full-length album “Hello Anxious” via Wiretap Records.

""Hello Anxious" was written during a time of unknown futures and endless possibilities. We were able to reflect on our sense of disquietude only to find it embedded in the world surrounding us. This freedom lent its hand to a moment where creativity had no boundaries and anything was possible."

Bristol to Memory’s single “I'm Alive” is syndicated as a brand partnership with the Los Angeles Angels Baseball Organization as their MLB Nike City Connect song for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The band also has a creative partnership with the Anaheim Ducks Hockey Club with their single "Breathe" which is endorsed via in-game promotions and a televised broadcast theme.

BTM is currently featured on the national television network Bally Sports, with additional placements with NBC, MTV, Oxygen Network, FOX and more. The band has toured key markets in the US, Canada and Mexico with appearances on iconic stages such as Vans Warped Tour, SXSW and the House Of Blues.

Stream "Hello Anxious" here:

https://createmusic.fm/helloanxious

Upcoming Shows:

1/20/24 - The Wayfarer, Costa Mesa, Ca (Album Release Show)

2/22/24 - Disneyland California Adventure (Anaheim Ducks Day)

2/23/24 - Disneyland California Adventure (Anaheim Ducks Day) 3/8/24 - Yucca Tap Room, Tempe, AZ (Spring Tour)

3/9/24 - Love Buzz, El Paso, TX (Spring Tour)

3/11/24 - The Starliner, San Antonio, TX (Spring Tour)

3/13/24 - Eighteen Ten Ojeman, TX (Spring Tour)

3/15/24 - The Rustic, Austin, TX (Spring Tour)

5/11/24 - Angels Stadium, Anaheim, CA ( In Game Performance)

As heard on Spotify's The New Alt, New Noise, All New Rock and Apple Music's New in Rock, New in Music

Tags
Wiretap Records Bristol to Memory band music Songs
Related news
 | 22 Jan 2024

Raahul Jatin's Top Patriotic Picks: A Melodic Tribute to 75th Republic Day

MUMBAI : As India gears up to celebrate its 75th Republic Day, talented independent music artist Raahul Jatin has curated a list of his top favorite patriotic songs that beautifully capture the essence of national pride and unity.

read more
 | 22 Jan 2024

Eric Nam returning to India for Lollapalooza India 2024

MUMBAI: When Lollapalooza India announced that Eric Nam was one of performers this year, the K-pop fandom in India collectively celebrated. The singer, who has sung hit songs such as Love Die Young, Spring Love, Runaway and Honestly, will be performing on January 28, Sunday, in Mumbai.

read more
 | 22 Jan 2024

Fatboy Slim announces ‘Best Of Remixes EP’ and enlists Bruno Martini for huge new ‘Eat Sleep Rave Repeat’ remix

MUMBAI : Dance music icon Fatboy Slim enlists platinum-selling Brazilian DJ/producer Bruno Martini for a blistering new remix of ‘Eat Sleep Rave Repeat’, and announces forthcoming EP ‘The Best Of Remixes’, due later this year.  ‘Eat Sleep Rave Repeat (Bruno Martini Remix)’ arrives on the 19th Ja

read more
 | 22 Jan 2024

HEREON x Adam Sellouk x braev x Like Mike unite for 'The Night'

MUMBAI :Journeying into an otherworldly dimension with their debut collaboration, Purified regular Adam Sellouk unites with Like Mike under his HEREON alias, and revered vocalist braev, for The Night on Purified Records.

read more
 | 22 Jan 2024

What's That Sound? Martha and The Muffins Show Enduring 'Worth' with Buffalo Springfield Classic

MUMBAI : When a band has been around for nearly half a century, you don’t necessarily expect their music to carry any particular message beyond “Yep, we’re still alive.” The legendary Martha and the Muffins are a blessed exception: Their jaw-dropping new single shows they’re less concerned with t

read more

RnM Biz

Mobilla Launches innovative new range Of MPOWER portable powerbanks

MUMBAI : Fast growing mobile accessories manufacturer Mobillaunveils its latest innovation, a linread more

Red FM Welcomes Pune's Favorite Son, RJ Bandya, to Morning No.1

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce tread more

IPRS and EY panel discussion on the Meteoric Rise of Music Publishing in India

MUMBAI: IPRS (The Indian Performing Right Society), the forefront organization in safeguarding mread more

Vh1 announces the launch of ‘Vh1 AniNation’, a revolutionary one-stop destination for anime enthusiasts

MUMBAI : Vh1, Viacom18’s and India’s leading international music and English entertainment channeread more

Young Fathers, Gossip and The Smile to headline BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2024

MUMBAI: The incredible line up for this year’s BBC Radio 6 Music Festival, which takes place froread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
HEREON x Adam Sellouk x braev x Like Mike unite for 'The Night'

MUMBAI :Journeying into an otherworldly dimension with their debut collaboration, Purified regular Adam Sellouk unites with Like Mike under his...read more

2
Fourteen-year-old sensation Rego B releases a unique tribute Song 'Ram Dhun Gaao' for Ayodhya's Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

MUMBAI : In a remarkable display of talent and devotion, 14-year-old singing sensation Rego B has unveiled his latest creation, "Ram Dhun Gaao," a...read more

3
Fatboy Slim announces ‘Best Of Remixes EP’ and enlists Bruno Martini for huge new ‘Eat Sleep Rave Repeat’ remix

MUMBAI : Dance music icon Fatboy Slim enlists platinum-selling Brazilian DJ/producer Bruno Martini for a blistering new remix of ‘Eat Sleep Rave...read more

4
Here’s why one must attend Lollapalooza India 2024

MUMBAI: Get ready to mark your calendars because Lollapalooza India 2024 is just around the corner, and you won’t want to miss out on this...read more

5
Eric Nam returning to India for Lollapalooza India 2024

MUMBAI: When Lollapalooza India announced that Eric Nam was one of performers this year, the K-pop fandom in India collectively celebrated. The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games