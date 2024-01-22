Orange County, CA's Bristol To Memory release new full-length album 'Hello Anxious'

MUMBAI : Bristol to Memory from Orange County, CA have just released their third full-length album “Hello Anxious” via Wiretap Records.

""Hello Anxious" was written during a time of unknown futures and endless possibilities. We were able to reflect on our sense of disquietude only to find it embedded in the world surrounding us. This freedom lent its hand to a moment where creativity had no boundaries and anything was possible."

Bristol to Memory’s single “I'm Alive” is syndicated as a brand partnership with the Los Angeles Angels Baseball Organization as their MLB Nike City Connect song for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The band also has a creative partnership with the Anaheim Ducks Hockey Club with their single "Breathe" which is endorsed via in-game promotions and a televised broadcast theme.

BTM is currently featured on the national television network Bally Sports, with additional placements with NBC, MTV, Oxygen Network, FOX and more. The band has toured key markets in the US, Canada and Mexico with appearances on iconic stages such as Vans Warped Tour, SXSW and the House Of Blues.

Stream "Hello Anxious" here:

https://createmusic.fm/helloanxious

Upcoming Shows:

1/20/24 - The Wayfarer, Costa Mesa, Ca (Album Release Show)

2/22/24 - Disneyland California Adventure (Anaheim Ducks Day)

2/23/24 - Disneyland California Adventure (Anaheim Ducks Day) 3/8/24 - Yucca Tap Room, Tempe, AZ (Spring Tour)

3/9/24 - Love Buzz, El Paso, TX (Spring Tour)

3/11/24 - The Starliner, San Antonio, TX (Spring Tour)

3/13/24 - Eighteen Ten Ojeman, TX (Spring Tour)

3/15/24 - The Rustic, Austin, TX (Spring Tour)

5/11/24 - Angels Stadium, Anaheim, CA ( In Game Performance)

As heard on Spotify's The New Alt, New Noise, All New Rock and Apple Music's New in Rock, New in Music