Lauv to perform at Lollapalooza 2024

MUMBAI: After a hiatus of five years since his last trip to India, Lauv, the American singer/songwriter, is gearing up to delight his fans with an electrifying performance at the second edition of the upcoming Lollapalooza India Festival.

The ‘I Like Me Better’ artist expresses his enthusiasm for revisiting the country. He discusses the valuable lessons he has learned as a musician during the challenging years of the pandemic and reflects on the liberating feeling that creative freedom brings to him.