Lauv to perform at Lollapalooza 2024

MUMBAI: After a hiatus of five years since his last trip to India, Lauv, the American singer/songwriter, is gearing up to delight his fans with an electrifying performance at the second edition of the upcoming Lollapalooza India Festival.
The ‘I Like Me Better’ artist expresses his enthusiasm for revisiting the country. He discusses the valuable lessons he has learned as a musician during the challenging years of the pandemic and reflects on the liberating feeling that creative freedom brings to him.
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is excited to raise read more
MUMBAI : Fast growing mobile accessories manufacturer Mobillaunveils its latest innovation, a linread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce tread more
MUMBAI: IPRS (The Indian Performing Right Society), the forefront organization in safeguarding mread more
MUMBAI : Vh1, Viacom18’s and India’s leading international music and English entertainment channeread more
MUMBAI: Hey Ram Ram, the upcoming track penned by popular lyricist Prashant Ingole, is set to make waves in the music industry. Collaborating with...read more
MUMBAI: In a historic moment that resonated across the nation, the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya unfolded as a remarkable spectacle....read more
MUMBAI : Dance music icon Fatboy Slim enlists platinum-selling Brazilian DJ/producer Bruno Martini for a blistering new remix of ‘Eat Sleep Rave...read more
MUMBAI: After a successful debut, Budweiser returns to the grounds of Lollapalooza India 2024 with a host of activities and a line up worth hooting...read more
MUMBAI: When Lollapalooza India announced that Eric Nam was one of performers this year, the K-pop fandom in India collectively celebrated. The...read more