Jyotica Tangri releases soulful bhajan 'Ram Hai Aane Wala' ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration

MUMBAI: Renowned singer Jyotica Tangri has unveiled her latest song, 'Ram Hai Aane Wala,' just a day before the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The song carries a poignant melody and heartfelt lyrics, echoing the cultural significance of the occasion.

In this exclusive interview, Jyotica shared her inspiration for the bhajan, stating, "My mom used to sing this bhajan when I was little. Back then, Ramayana on Doordarshan channel used to be the biggest craze, and this was a bhajan from Ramayan’s Ram Sita’s jaimala scene. I learned this bhajan from Mumma as I grew up; we used to sing together. As the inauguration of Ram Mandir is approaching, Mumma asked me to make a rendition, welcoming Lord Rama. So, I tweaked the lyrics and made this bhajan. This is my way of celebrating this occasion through my music."

The heartfelt rendition not only pays homage to the rich cultural tapestry of Ramayan but also serves as a personal tribute from the singer to mark this historic event.

Jyotica Tangri, known for her soulful voice, has consistently impressed her fans and audiences with her musical prowess. Her repertoire includes popular songs like 'O'Meri Laila' from the film Laila Manjnu, 'Khadke Glassy,' 'Battiyan Bhujaado,' among many others. With 'Ram Hai Aane Wala,' she once again showcases her versatility by delving into devotional music, offering a soul-stirring experience for her listeners.

As anticipation builds for the Ram Mandir inauguration, Jyotica's 'Ram Hai Aane Wala' adds a melodious touch to the festivities, resonating with the cultural significance of the momentous occasion. Fans eagerly await more musical gems from this talented artist in the future.