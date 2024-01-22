RadioandMusic
News |  22 Jan 2024 13:04 |  By RnMTeam

Fourteen-year-old sensation Rego B releases a unique tribute Song 'Ram Dhun Gaao' for Ayodhya's Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

MUMBAI : In a remarkable display of talent and devotion, 14-year-old singing sensation Rego B has unveiled his latest creation, "Ram Dhun Gaao," a heartfelt tribute to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. Rego B not only lent his soulful voice to the track but also played the guitar and programmed the entire song, showcasing his multifaceted musical abilities.

Rego B's musical journey is deeply rooted in spirituality. From a young age, he immersed himself in singing Hanuman ji's shlokas and Ganesh Vandana, drawing inspiration from his own devotion as a Ram and Hanuman bhakt. His musical foundation was laid with the learning of singing from ancient shlokas and mantras, reflecting a unique and profound connection to his spiritual roots.

"Ram Dhun Gaao" is a dedication to all proud Indians worldwide. Rego B's vision is to spread the essence of spirituality through his music, connecting with listeners on a profound level. The song carries a powerful message of unity, faith, and cultural pride, making it a fitting tribute to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

What sets "Ram Dhun Gaao" apart is Rego B's ability to seamlessly blend traditional beats with modern rhythms, catering to the sensibilities of today's youth. His family background is deeply spiritual, providing a nurturing environment for his musical and devotional pursuits.

"I am honored to present 'Ram Dhun Gaao' as my humble tribute to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. This song is a reflection of my spiritual journey, and I hope it resonates with the hearts of proud Indians worldwide," said Rego B.

