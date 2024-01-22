RadioandMusic
News |  22 Jan 2024 15:53 |  By RnMTeam

Eric Nam returning to India for Lollapalooza India 2024

MUMBAI: When Lollapalooza India announced that Eric Nam was one of performers this year, the K-pop fandom in India collectively celebrated. The singer, who has sung hit songs such as Love Die Young, Spring Love, Runaway and Honestly, will be performing on January 28, Sunday, in Mumbai.

While fans are eager to watch him finally come to India and set the stage on fire, Eric told News18 Showsha in an exclusive chat that he is also eager to see how much India has change since he last visited 13 years ago and is looking forward to meeting his fans.

“I haven’t been back to India since 2011 so it’s been 13 long years of me wanting to go and I haven’t so I am so excited. Generally, festivals make me a little bit nervous because you just never know what kind of a crowd you are going to be getting and there are obviously fans but there are also those who wonder who I am so… I am a little nervous but I am also excited that it is going to be a great time. My focus is that me and my band just go to India and have the biggest party possible on stage," Eric said.

This time around, Eric is coming with a plan — meet as many inspiring people as he can. “I am very excited to dive deeper into Indian music, art and entertainment in general. I hope I get to meet a bunch of inspiring artists when I am in India. One of my favourite things to do is to meet local singers, songwriters and actors and just to make friends because I think there’s an unspoken kindred spirit amongst us where we are all creating and living some weird creative lifestyle because it is so special and so creative, when we connect, we understand what we go through," he said.

Speaking about the fans, he added, “I am also very excited to meet my fans for the first time ever and when I was there last, I was a recent college grad just working. That’s such a different experience from flying in to play a show at Lollapalooza India. To go from a 23-year-old kid to an artist who is performing on a major stage, it’s a complete difference. So I am so excited to see how India has developed and to make new friends."

While this will be officially the first time Eric will perform in India, the singer confessed he has been trying to visit in India to shoot a TV show. “I have always been looking for a way to come to India and for a long time. I have even tried to convince TV shows to let’s go to India and create a TV show. I’ve tried to do collaborative project with Indian artists but also, wanting to do more. I just feel like it such a big part of the world and that is often times overlooked," the singer said.

Given that he was finding his way to India, Lollapalooza India 2024 came as the perfect opportunity for him to finally fly down. “When I heard Lollapalooza was going to India, I got really excited because I know Jackson also played last year and it just looked like such a great time so when they reached out to me, I said, ‘Absolutely, why not!’ Hopefully this opens doors to meet more people and do more things and one day, do my own show, a concert in India. That would be the ultimate goal," he said.

Lollapalooza India 2024 is organised by co-produced by BookMyShow. Tickets are live on the platform.

