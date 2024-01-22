RadioandMusic
22 Jan 2024

Canadian Multi - faceted pop artist Elijah Woods announces first ever Asia tour

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum pop artist, singer-songwriter, producer, and recording engineer elijah woods is bringing his 'ilu 24/7, 365' tour to Southeast Asia. The tour will kick off on May 13, 2024 in Singapore, followed by Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, and, Manila.

woods expressed his excitement of touring in Asia for the first time: "I’m absolutely stoked to kick off my first tour in Asia. I can’t wait to play my music for the first time and share this incredible moment with everyone."

Southeast Asia stops:
13 May – Singapore – Esplanade Annexe  •Tickets out 31 Jan, 12pm local time •
14 May – Kuala Lumpur – The Bee  •Tickets out 31 Jan, 12pm local time •
16 May – Bangkok – Lido Connect 3 •Tickets out 1 Feb at 10am local time •
20 May – Manila – The Podium •Tickets out 1 Feb at 10am local time •

elijah woods is a multi-faceted, multi-platinum pop artist, singer-songwriter, producer, and recording engineer. With each new release, woods delivers endless reminders that there are layers to his artistry that even he has yet to discover. Known for wildly catchy melodies, vivid lyrics, and a signature crisp, accessible production style, elijah has cemented himself as one of pop’s most exciting solo stars as well as a keenly sought-after collaborator.

With multiple platinum and gold records to his name, 4x JUNO Award nominations and a SOCAN 2022 Pop Award, elijah is an artist on the cusp of worldwide stardom. In 2021, he spent over 39 weeks in the top 5 on Billboard’s Canadian Emerging Artist Chart and is now garnering international buzz with fans from all over the globe. Experiencing unparalleled growth as an independent artist, he’s amassed over 350+ million streams and counting.

With 3 EPs under his belt already, as well as a steady stream of new singles, elijah continuously proves himself as a brilliant artist with an inimitable commitment to his craft. His single “24/7, 365”, from the ‘bright orange everglow’ EP, became an instant fan-favorite, gaining an average of 3M+ streams a week and charting in countries throughout Asia, underscoring his growing global appeal. His top 10 GLOBAL streaming cities include #1 Bangkok, #2 Manila, #7 Singapore, and #8 Kuala Lumpur.

