Budweiser set to raise the roof at Lollapalooza India 2024

MUMBAI: After a successful debut, Budweiser returns to the grounds of Lollapalooza India 2024 with a host of activities and a line up worth hooting for! Bringing the best in brew and beats, Budweiser promises to elevate the Lollapalooza India experience for all attendees. With music at its core, Budweiser’s partnerships with music festivals go beyond conventional partnerships, with the brand curating unique, high-energy experiences. These initiatives reflect Budweiser’s commitment to elevating India’s music landscape.

As the brand celebrates its second year of the partnership with Lollapalooza India, here are some of the experiences on offer for attendees;

Budweiser @ Lollapalooza India 2024 Highlights:

The Budweiser BUDXStage: The BUDX Stage - one of the main stages at Lollapalooza India 2024, will host a line up of stellar performances including Sting, Jonas Brothers, Lauv, Keane, Anoushka Shankar, The Raghu Dixit Project, When Chai Met Toast and Komorebi.

BUDX Uncovered: At Lollapalooza India 2024, Budweiser will activate 'BUDX Uncovered,' an initiative that spotlights breakout artists, providing them the opportunity to perform at a global stage. This year, you can expect two surprise acts on the BUDX Stage. Follow @BudweiserIndia for updates on these acts.

Bud and Burgers: Renowned chefs go head-to-head as Budweiser offers festival-goers a selection of burgers that perfectly complement the refreshing taste of Budweiser beer. Get your hands on these burgers on-ground at Lollapalooza India 2024 and engage with interactive elements on-ground to vote for your favourite ones, ultimately crowing them the King of Burgers!

Immersive On-Ground Experiences: Budweiser's ‘Brew District’ brings festival-goers immersive on-ground experiences at the event. Take a ride on Bud’s Ferris Wheel or witness your favourite acts from the viewing deck. The Brew District will also host attractions like tattoo and hairstyling stations, arcade arenas and more. Plus, you can get featured on the BUDX stage through the ‘Bud Cam’ and win attractive prizes.

1876 Avenue: Through ‘1876 Avenue’, Budweiser is teaming up with trendsetting labels for limited edition merch drops. Through ‘1876 Avenue’ we work with brands and designers for ‘festival-gear drops’ across music festivals we partner with. Drops planned during Lollapalooza 2024 include Sunglasses created in partnership with Coco Leni, Cross-body bags created with Bloni, and Sneakers created with Thaely. By offering limited edition ‘festival-gear’, Budweiser is inviting consumers to dive into the spirit of music festivals and take home a piece of the vibrant atmosphere and artistic essence from every event.

Vineet Sharma, Vice President- Marketing at AB InBev India said, “As we celebrate the second year of our partnership with Lollapalooza India, we have crafted an experience that resonates with the attendees of the festival. Music is a strong passion point for our consumers, and over the years, Budweiser has not only played a role in elevating the music landscape of India but also shaped it considerably. We see ourselves as strong partners dedicated to fostering the country's music landscape. This year, Lollapalooza India 2024 attendees will witness BUDX Uncovered, an initiative that spotlights breakout artists, providing them the opportunity to perform on a global stage. As part of BUDX Uncovered, festival-goers can expect two surprise acts to perform at the BUDX Stage. This initiative reflects our commitment to nurturing talent from India and creating platforms to propel local dreamers to global stages.”

Featuring over 40 artists, 4 stages and over 20 hours of unforgettable live music, art and culture, Lollapalooza India 2024 will be a treat for Indians and Asians all across, offering not just music, but also a cultural experience of a lifetime with innovative culinary selections, art, gaming, fashion and much more to be witnessed in India.

Scheduled on January 27th - 28th, Lollapalooza India 2024 will once again transform the iconic Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai into a captivating haven for all music enthusiasts, showcasing an eclectic line-up of 40+ renowned artists from around the globe across a two-day extravaganza. BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination will spearhead Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.