”Dil Mein Baji Guitar” Song Celebration of Tips Films and Kumar Taurani's first Marathi film titled "Sridevi Prasanna"

Tips Films Ltd., a powerhouse in the world of entertainment, is thrilled to announce its grand entry into the Marathi film industry with the upcoming release, "Sridevi Prasanna." This captivating venture features the dynamic duo of Sai Tamhankar and Siddharth Chandekar, promising an on-screen chemistry that has left audiences eagerly anticipating their collaboration.
Directed by the exceptionally talented Vishal Modhave, "Sridevi Prasanna" marks his debut in the director's chair, promising a fresh perspective and a cinematic experience that will resonate with audiences across Maharashtra.
The heartwarming narrative of "Sridevi Prasanna" is skillfully penned by the talented Aditi Moghe. Her masterful storytelling promises to touch the hearts of viewers and leave a lasting impact.
Adding to the creative excellence of "Sridevi Prasanna" are the accomplished Creative Producers, Neha Shinde and Avinash Chate. Their invaluable contribution ensures that the film not only meets but exceeds the highest standards of quality and creativity.
Kumar Taurani, MD and Chairman Tips Industries Ltd., shares his enthusiasm about the Marathi film industry entry, saying "As we step into the world of Marathi cinema with 'Sridevi Prasanna,' Tips Films Ltd. is dedicated to bringing captivating stories to the forefront. This marks the beginning of an exciting journey, and we are thrilled to contribute to the rich tapestry of Marathi cinema"
Sai Tamhankar, thrilled about "Sridevi Prasanna," expressed, "This is one of the most fun dance numbers that I have gotten to do after a very long gap. My fans are going to be really excited and I am looking forward to see how they receive this and I can’t wait for them to watch the song”
Siddharth Chandekar shared his enthusiasm, stating, "Being part of 'Sridevi Prasanna' is like unlocking a new chapter in my artistic journey. Excited to contribute to the vibrancy of Marathi cinema!"
