News |  19 Jan 2024 17:17 |  By RnMTeam

Ram Bhajans you should listen to ahead of the grand inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

MUMBAI: The biggest temple of Lord Ram is going to be inaugurated in Ayodhya on 22nd January. And ahead of this auspicious day, we bring you 9 Ram Bhajans that you should hear from T-Series' illustrious library of devotional songs.

Check out the list here!

1. Ram Aayenge This soulful melody will ignite the devotional spirit in you. Sung by Vishal Mishra, the music for this song has been composed by Payal Dev. It was released two months back and has more than 17 million views already winning hearts all over the country. In their recent Instagram posts about the much waited inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, dignitaries like Smriti Irani, Devendra Fadnavis, Anurag Thakur and Sambit Patra used this song to expresses their joy and excitement fir the ceremony. It was also used by the official BJP social media handles.

2. Ram Naam Se Jagmag Hai This Sachet Tandon sung bhajan composed by Shabbir Ahmed was released 9 days back and has garnered more than 5 million views. It has been quite loved by fans.

3. Narayan Mil Jayega Popular on Instagram reels, the Jubin Nautiyal song composed by Payal Dev was released on 21st December and it has been ruling hearts ever since.

4. Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hai Having been released one year ago, this is the most popular Ram Bhajan in the T-Series' library with over 120 million views, sung by Jubin Nautiyal and composed by Payal Dev. In fact, this beautiful melody was recently shared by our Honourable PM on his twitter where he expressed his appreciation for this soulful bhajan. The song was also used on Government of India official Instagram handles in one of their posts about Ram Mandir.

5. Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram Sachet Tandon gave yet another soulful track to fans composed by Raaj Aashoo. This song was released 3 years back and was quite well-received.

6. Ram Padhaare This devotional hymn became iconic as the Government of India used it on their instagram for its campaign around the Ram Mandir inauguration. Sung Tulsi Kumar and Siddharth Mohan, and composed by Bawa Gulzar this song was released 3 days back.

7. Ram Tumhara Naam This Payal Dev song was released 2 years back, but to date, it evokes devotion to Lord Ram and has more than 5 million views.

8. Avadh Main Laute hai Shri Ram Another song the Government of India used in its campaign was sung by Sonu Nigam. It was composed by Shreyas Puranik and released just 1 day ago earning more than 3 million views already.

9. Ram Siya Ram This song was sung by Sachet Tandon and composed by Poonam Thakkar 2 years back and has more than 170 million views. And it stirs strong emotions for all devotees of Lord Ram.

Which of these have you already listened to?

