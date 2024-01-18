World Trigger Manga on hiatus due to the author, Daisuke Ashihara’s health issues

MUMBAI : The World Trigger manga, created by Daisuke Ashihara, is taking a short break, and fans will have to wait until February for its return. The news was shared on the official Twitter account for Daisuke Ashihara's manga on December 28. The break is necessary because the author is facing health challenges, and it's crucial for his well-being.

The manga is set to go on hiatus in the February 2024 issue of Shueisha's Jump SQ. magazine, with the break allowing Ashihara to focus on recovering physically. The manga is expected to resume in the March issue, hitting shelves on February 2.

This isn't the first time World Trigger has taken a break; the manga also had a hiatus in the September 2023 issue of the magazine. However, it made a comeback in the October 2023 issue. The author's health has been a concern in the past, leading to breaks in 2021 and four more in 2022.

Daisuke Ashihara introduced World Trigger to readers in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2013. Unfortunately, the manga went on a hiatus in November 2016 due to Ashihara's health struggles but returned in October 2018 in the same magazine for five issues before finding its new home in Shueisha's Jump SQ. magazine in December 2018.

The manga's popularity is evident as it is published simultaneously in English digitally by both Viz Media and MANGA Plus. Viz Media also offers the series in print format for those who prefer physical copies.

World Trigger has not only found success in the manga world but has also made waves in the anime realm. The first season premiered in October 2014, followed by a sequel in October 2015. Crunchyroll started streaming the English dub in February 2020. The second season hit screens in January 2021 and ran for 12 episodes, with Crunchyroll streaming the anime as it aired in Japan.

The third season arrived in October 2021, with Crunchyroll once again streaming the season in sync with its Japanese broadcast. Both the second and third seasons also have an English dub.

The series expanded its reach beyond manga and anime with stage play adaptations. The first ran in November to December 2021, the second in August 2022, and the third in August 2023. Fans can look forward to the fourth stage play in October and November 2024, adapting the "Galopoula Invasion" arc and gracing stages in Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka.