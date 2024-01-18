RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Jan 2024 13:26 |  By RnMTeam

T-Series Signs a Fresh roster of Young and Budding Gen Z Artists

MUMBAI : The stellar lineup of artists include Garvit- Priyansh, Vasu Kainth, Savneet Singh, Parth Srivastava, and Shivam Srivastava

In a pioneering move towards nurturing and promoting fresh talent in the music industry, T-Series proudly announces the signing of a group of promising and emerging artists who show immense potential and growth in the music space. Among the talented roster of musicians joining the T-Series family are Garvit- Priyansh, Vasu Kainth, Savneet Singh, Shivam Srivastava, Parth Srivastava, and many others new artists who are in the pipeline.

These aspiring artists bring a unique blend of creativity, passion, and musical prowess that aligns seamlessly with T-Series' commitment to delivering diverse and exceptional music content. The musical line up of these artists include the recently released single Mere Ranjhana by Garvit & Priyansh. The duo will now have two more songs titled Jiya Mera and Sitaron coming up soon. Apart from this, a new single by Savneet Singh, titled Khoya Tha is slated for 18th Jan, while Vasu Kainth’s Roko Na is set to release on 25th Jan. Furthermore, Parth Srivastava’s Uljhan and Shivam Srivastava’s Lamha are also in the lineup.

Speaking about the new signings, a spokesperson from T-Series expressed commitment to fostering emerging talent: "At T-Series, we have always believed in the power of new voices and fresh perspectives. Our commitment to providing a platform for budding artists remains unwavering. We are thrilled to welcome these talented artists into the T-Series family. Their creativity and passion align perfectly with our vision, and we are excited to support and showcase their incredible talent to the country."

As a powerhouse in the world of entertainment, T-Series has consistently championed young voices and believed in providing a platform for aspiring artists to showcase their talent to a global audience.

Tags
Garvit Priyansh Vasu Kainth Savneet Singh Shivam Srivastava Parth Srivastava music Songs
Related news
 | 18 Jan 2024

Global radio chart-topper Vineet sets the tone for 2024 with a vibrant patriotic-pop offering 'Born In Bharat, Born For India'

MUMBAI : Renowned singer-songwriter, author, and globally recognised radio charter Vineet Singh Hukmani is set to captivate audiences once again with his latest musical endeavor, "Born In Bharat, Born For India." This new-age pop anthem is a testament to the unwavering patriotism that resonates

read more
 | 18 Jan 2024

Singer-actor Sanjeeta Bhattacharya’s buoyant ‘Kaash’ sets the stage for the upcoming EP Women of the Now

MUMBAI : After a tremendous 2023 that saw her debut in Bollywood blockbuster Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and a Grammy nomination for the global music album Shuruaat.

read more
 | 18 Jan 2024

T-Series unveils Savneet Singh’s dreamy romantic single 'Khoya Tha'!

MUMBAI : The immensely talented Savneet Singh is out with his newest single 'Khoya Tha,' produced by T-Series. Written, composed, and performed by Savneet himself, the love song is a shining example of the artist’s versatile talent and is a mesmerizing, easy-listening acoustic track.

read more
 | 17 Jan 2024

Skrillex and Boys Noize's surprise Dog Blood reunion set aboard FriendShip music cruise

MUMBAI : More than 4000 revelers are still buzzing from the 2024 sailing of Destructo’s world-class music cruise FriendShip, which just wrapped its wildly-successful fourth edition helmed by headliners like Skrillex, Chris Lake, Justin Martin, Boys Noize, Bob Moses, Chris Lorenzo, Mersiv, Rusko

read more
 | 17 Jan 2024

Israel's Sinnery unleashes their thrash madness 'Below the Summit' On all platforms! (Digital/CD/Vinyl)

MUMBAI  : Unleashing their thrash madness this past September on Exitus Stratagem Records with their latest EP "Below The Summit", Israel’s Sinnery was forced to take down the music as war broke out.

read more

RnM Biz

Young Fathers, Gossip and The Smile to headline BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2024

MUMBAI: The incredible line up for this year’s BBC Radio 6 Music Festival, which takes place froread more

Reservoir and PopArabia announce new publishing deal with Arab Icon Nancy Ajram's In2Musica

MUMBAI : Reservoir Media, Inc.read more

TuneCore names Akhila Shankar as head of TuneCore South Asia

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists—owned by Paris-basedread more

BIG Indiagram 3.0 initiative by BIG FM celebrates the nation’s heritage with virtual Jhankis this Republic Day
BIG FM

MUMBAI: Every year on 26th January, India comes together to celebrate its unwavering commitment tread more

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more

top# 5 articles

1
Israel's Sinnery unleashes their thrash madness 'Below the Summit' On all platforms! (Digital/CD/Vinyl)

MUMBAI  : Unleashing their thrash madness this past September on Exitus Stratagem Records with their latest EP "Below The Summit", Israel’s Sinnery...read more

2
T-Series unveils Savneet Singh’s dreamy romantic single 'Khoya Tha'!

MUMBAI : The immensely talented Savneet Singh is out with his newest single 'Khoya Tha,' produced by T-Series. Written, composed, and performed by...read more

3
Singer-actor Sanjeeta Bhattacharya’s buoyant ‘Kaash’ sets the stage for the upcoming EP Women of the Now

MUMBAI : After a tremendous 2023 that saw her debut in Bollywood blockbuster Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and a Grammy nomination for the global...read more

4
Indo-European pop sensation Ridi Oswal's, unveils her latest single 'Guilty Feet'

MUMBAI: Ridi Oswal, Indo-European Singer Songwriter has unveiled her latest single, 'Guilty Feet'. This new addition to her musical repertoire is...read more

5
Global radio chart-topper Vineet sets the tone for 2024 with a vibrant patriotic-pop offering 'Born In Bharat, Born For India'

MUMBAI : Renowned singer-songwriter, author, and globally recognised radio charter Vineet Singh Hukmani is set to captivate audiences once again...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games