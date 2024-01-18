T-Series Signs a Fresh roster of Young and Budding Gen Z Artists

MUMBAI : The stellar lineup of artists include Garvit- Priyansh, Vasu Kainth, Savneet Singh, Parth Srivastava, and Shivam Srivastava
In a pioneering move towards nurturing and promoting fresh talent in the music industry, T-Series proudly announces the signing of a group of promising and emerging artists who show immense potential and growth in the music space. Among the talented roster of musicians joining the T-Series family are Garvit- Priyansh, Vasu Kainth, Savneet Singh, Shivam Srivastava, Parth Srivastava, and many others new artists who are in the pipeline.
These aspiring artists bring a unique blend of creativity, passion, and musical prowess that aligns seamlessly with T-Series' commitment to delivering diverse and exceptional music content. The musical line up of these artists include the recently released single Mere Ranjhana by Garvit & Priyansh. The duo will now have two more songs titled Jiya Mera and Sitaron coming up soon. Apart from this, a new single by Savneet Singh, titled Khoya Tha is slated for 18th Jan, while Vasu Kainth’s Roko Na is set to release on 25th Jan. Furthermore, Parth Srivastava’s Uljhan and Shivam Srivastava’s Lamha are also in the lineup.
Speaking about the new signings, a spokesperson from T-Series expressed commitment to fostering emerging talent: "At T-Series, we have always believed in the power of new voices and fresh perspectives. Our commitment to providing a platform for budding artists remains unwavering. We are thrilled to welcome these talented artists into the T-Series family. Their creativity and passion align perfectly with our vision, and we are excited to support and showcase their incredible talent to the country."
As a powerhouse in the world of entertainment, T-Series has consistently championed young voices and believed in providing a platform for aspiring artists to showcase their talent to a global audience.
