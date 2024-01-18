RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Jan 2024 18:52 |  By RnMTeam

Ska/Reggae Punk Legends Mad Caddies drop polka ska single 'Baby' Off of upcoming album; Canadian and US Tours announced

MUMBAI  : The Mad Caddies are one of the leading bands in ska and reggae punk. Their long career has taken them to all corners of the world. Now the time has come for the Caddies to travel to new shores with the release of their new album ‘Arrows Room 117’ which is being released jointly by SBÄM Records (Europe) and 55 Rose Records (USA). ‘Arrows Room 117’ is the band’s first album since 2018’s “Punk Rocksteady.”

SBAM is coming off its biggest festival to date and is at work on a 90s punk rock documentary, while overseeing a growing roster of bands like Pulley and more. Together with 55 Rose Records, an Orange County-based music label founded by John Barrett, they will release the eighth Mad Caddies Album in 2024.

Stream the new single "Baby" here:

"Baby is a classic punk rock polka with a horn line that won’t leave your head a groove that will keep your butt shaken and a vocal line that you won’t stop singing.", says Sean Sellers about the new single.

"This is a super fun country Rock song shining light on the golden era of this style of music. It reminds me of Elvis with the production, and how the horns came out. When I first started dating my girlfriend and we fell for each other. I just told her to call me baby and not say my name. I think you get the point", says Chuck Robertson.

“This album is very personal for me,” elaborates Robertson. “It represents 3 years of hard work back in the woodshed, while half the world stood still. During these strange times I tapped into a new source of creativity and shared new experiences with new friends and great musicians. This body of work and these songs showcase pain and betrayal, love and loss and the bright light of new beginnings.”

“Arrows Room 117” will be released on SBÄM and 55 Rose Records in 2024.

About Mad Caddies:

The Mad Caddies (or the Caddies) is an American ska punk band from Solvang, California. The band formed in 1995 and has released seven full-length albums, one live album, and two EPs. To date, Mad Caddies have sold over 500,000 albums worldwide.

Current Lineup:

Chuck Robertson - Guitar/Vocals

Jon Gazi - Back/Background Vocals/Percussion

Brandon Landelius - Guitar/Background Vocals

Sean Sellers - Drums

Stepháne Montigny - Trombone/Background Vocals

Jason Lichau - Trumpet/Background Vocals

Tour Dates: Canadian Tour

Feb 20 - Wicket Hall

Victoria, BC

Feb 21 - The Rickshaw

Vancouver, BC

Feb 22 - Bo's Bar & Stage

Red Deer, AB

Feb 23 - Dickens

Calgary, AB

Feb 25th - Starlite Room

Edmonton, AB

Feb 26 - Melissa's Missteak

Banff, AB

Feb 28 - Louis'

Saskatoon, SK

Mar 1- The Park Theatre

Winnipeg, MB

Mar 2- Lee's Palace

Toronto, ON

Mar 3- Club 147

Timmins, ON

Mar 4 - Rumrunners

London, ON

Mar 6- Club Soda

Montreal, QC

Mar 7- L'Entite

Trois Rivieres, QC

Mar 8 - La Source

Quebec City, QC

Mar 9 - Overflow Brewing Co.

Ottawa, ON

New Western US Tour Dates

Thursday 5/2 - Echoplex - Los Feliz, CA

Friday 5/3 - Solvang Theatre Fest - Solvang, CA

Saturday 5/4 - Goldfield - Sacramento, CA

Sunday 5/5 - The Ranch House - Reno, NEVADA

Wednesday May 8 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

Thursday May 9 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland ,OR

Friday May 10 - Wow Hall - Eugene OR

Saturday May 11 - Volcanic Theatre - Bend OR

Sunday 5/12 - The Olympic - Boise , ID

Tue 5/14 - Gothic Theatre - Denver, CO.

Wed 5/15 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

Thur 5/16 - Launch pad - Albuquerque, NM

Fri 5/17 -The Nile - Tempe, AZ

Sat 5/18 - Holding Company - San Diego, CA

Sunday 5/19 - House of Blues - Anaheim, CA

Tags
The Mad Caddies Chuck Robertson Jon Gazi Brandon Landelius music Songs
Related news
 | 18 Jan 2024

Daler Mehndi Unveils Series of Soulful Bhajans

MUMBAI: In a powerful ode to faith and devotion, Daler Mehndi unleashes a soul-stirring trilogy of bhajans under his label, DRecords International. This musical offering transcends religion, resonating with every seeker of divine solace and guidance.

read more
 | 18 Jan 2024

WALT DISCO Release New Single + Video: "PEARL" | UK + EU Tour w/ OMD

MUMBAI: Glasgow’s WALT DISCO today release brand new single “Pearl” via Lucky Number, their first original music since their 2022 debut album Unlearning.

read more
 | 18 Jan 2024

Legendary LA Rockers ANGELES Release New Stunning Revised Version of 'You Want Me To Love You', Celebrating "We're No Angels" Album's 40th Anniversary!

MUMBAI: Platinum selling Legendary LA Rockers ANGELES have released a stunning new version of 'You Want Me To Love You', Dale George Lytle on vocals, originally released on their first Album "We're No Angels" (1984), celebrating the album's 40th anniversary!

read more
 | 18 Jan 2024

Global radio chart-topper Vineet sets the tone for 2024 with a vibrant patriotic-pop offering 'Born In Bharat, Born For India'

MUMBAI: Renowned singer-songwriter, author, and globally recognised radio charter Vineet Singh Hukmani is set to captivate audiences once again with his latest musical endeavor, "Born In Bharat, Born For India." This new-age pop anthem is a testament to the unwavering patriotism that resonates wi

read more
 | 18 Jan 2024

World Trigger Manga on hiatus due to the author, Daisuke Ashihara’s health issues

MUMBAI : The World Trigger manga, created by Daisuke Ashihara, is taking a short break, and fans will have to wait until February for its return. The news was shared on the official Twitter account for Daisuke Ashihara's manga on December 28.

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM Welcomes Pune's Favorite Son, RJ Bandya, to Morning No.1

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce tread more

IPRS and EY panel discussion on the Meteoric Rise of Music Publishing in India

MUMBAI: IPRS (The Indian Performing Right Society), the forefront organization in safeguarding mread more

Vh1 announces the launch of ‘Vh1 AniNation’, a revolutionary one-stop destination for anime enthusiasts

MUMBAI : Vh1, Viacom18’s and India’s leading international music and English entertainment channeread more

Young Fathers, Gossip and The Smile to headline BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2024

MUMBAI: The incredible line up for this year’s BBC Radio 6 Music Festival, which takes place froread more

Reservoir and PopArabia announce new publishing deal with Arab Icon Nancy Ajram's In2Musica

MUMBAI : Reservoir Media, Inc.read more

top# 5 articles

1
WALT DISCO Release New Single + Video: "PEARL" | UK + EU Tour w/ OMD

MUMBAI: Glasgow’s WALT DISCO today release brand new single “Pearl” via Lucky Number, their first original music since their 2022 debut album...read more

2
Daler Mehndi Unveils Series of Soulful Bhajans

MUMBAI: In a powerful ode to faith and devotion, Daler Mehndi unleashes a soul-stirring trilogy of bhajans under his label, DRecords International....read more

3
The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ becomes first song ever to hit four billion streams on Spotify

MUMBAI: The Weeknd is the most successful musician on this week’s edition of the R&B Streaming Songs chart. The Weeknd‘s massive hit single ‘...read more

4
Symphonic metal band ANA perform a passionate, bittersweet reminiscence in 'Moth' music video, debut EP album out March 29

MUMBAI : ANA are a female-fronted symphonic metal band from Melbourne (Australia). Their sound is suspenseful, mysterious, and soulful, and they...read more

5
Indo-European pop sensation Ridi Oswal's, unveils her latest single 'Guilty Feet'

MUMBAI: Ridi Oswal, Indo-European Singer Songwriter has unveiled her latest single, 'Guilty Feet'. This new addition to her musical repertoire is...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games