Ska/Reggae Punk Legends Mad Caddies drop polka ska single 'Baby' Off of upcoming album; Canadian and US Tours announced

MUMBAI : The Mad Caddies are one of the leading bands in ska and reggae punk. Their long career has taken them to all corners of the world. Now the time has come for the Caddies to travel to new shores with the release of their new album ‘Arrows Room 117’ which is being released jointly by SBÄM Records (Europe) and 55 Rose Records (USA). ‘Arrows Room 117’ is the band’s first album since 2018’s “Punk Rocksteady.”
SBAM is coming off its biggest festival to date and is at work on a 90s punk rock documentary, while overseeing a growing roster of bands like Pulley and more. Together with 55 Rose Records, an Orange County-based music label founded by John Barrett, they will release the eighth Mad Caddies Album in 2024.
Stream the new single "Baby" here:
"Baby is a classic punk rock polka with a horn line that won’t leave your head a groove that will keep your butt shaken and a vocal line that you won’t stop singing.", says Sean Sellers about the new single.
"This is a super fun country Rock song shining light on the golden era of this style of music. It reminds me of Elvis with the production, and how the horns came out. When I first started dating my girlfriend and we fell for each other. I just told her to call me baby and not say my name. I think you get the point", says Chuck Robertson.
“This album is very personal for me,” elaborates Robertson. “It represents 3 years of hard work back in the woodshed, while half the world stood still. During these strange times I tapped into a new source of creativity and shared new experiences with new friends and great musicians. This body of work and these songs showcase pain and betrayal, love and loss and the bright light of new beginnings.”
“Arrows Room 117” will be released on SBÄM and 55 Rose Records in 2024.
About Mad Caddies:
The Mad Caddies (or the Caddies) is an American ska punk band from Solvang, California. The band formed in 1995 and has released seven full-length albums, one live album, and two EPs. To date, Mad Caddies have sold over 500,000 albums worldwide.
Current Lineup:
Chuck Robertson - Guitar/Vocals
Jon Gazi - Back/Background Vocals/Percussion
Brandon Landelius - Guitar/Background Vocals
Sean Sellers - Drums
Stepháne Montigny - Trombone/Background Vocals
Jason Lichau - Trumpet/Background Vocals
Tour Dates: Canadian Tour
Feb 20 - Wicket Hall
Victoria, BC
Feb 21 - The Rickshaw
Vancouver, BC
Feb 22 - Bo's Bar & Stage
Red Deer, AB
Feb 23 - Dickens
Calgary, AB
Feb 25th - Starlite Room
Edmonton, AB
Feb 26 - Melissa's Missteak
Banff, AB
Feb 28 - Louis'
Saskatoon, SK
Mar 1- The Park Theatre
Winnipeg, MB
Mar 2- Lee's Palace
Toronto, ON
Mar 3- Club 147
Timmins, ON
Mar 4 - Rumrunners
London, ON
Mar 6- Club Soda
Montreal, QC
Mar 7- L'Entite
Trois Rivieres, QC
Mar 8 - La Source
Quebec City, QC
Mar 9 - Overflow Brewing Co.
Ottawa, ON
New Western US Tour Dates
Thursday 5/2 - Echoplex - Los Feliz, CA
Friday 5/3 - Solvang Theatre Fest - Solvang, CA
Saturday 5/4 - Goldfield - Sacramento, CA
Sunday 5/5 - The Ranch House - Reno, NEVADA
Wednesday May 8 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA
Thursday May 9 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland ,OR
Friday May 10 - Wow Hall - Eugene OR
Saturday May 11 - Volcanic Theatre - Bend OR
Sunday 5/12 - The Olympic - Boise , ID
Tue 5/14 - Gothic Theatre - Denver, CO.
Wed 5/15 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO
Thur 5/16 - Launch pad - Albuquerque, NM
Fri 5/17 -The Nile - Tempe, AZ
Sat 5/18 - Holding Company - San Diego, CA
Sunday 5/19 - House of Blues - Anaheim, CA
