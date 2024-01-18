Legendary LA Rockers ANGELES Release New Stunning Revised Version of 'You Want Me To Love You', Celebrating "We're No Angels" Album's 40th Anniversary!

MUMBAI: Platinum selling Legendary LA Rockers ANGELES have released a stunning new version of 'You Want Me To Love You', Dale George Lytle on vocals, originally released on their first Album "We're No Angels" (1984), celebrating the album's 40th anniversary!

Stream 'You Want Me To Love You' at https://youtu.be/DIUOiJJTGl4? si=fpFhFh39r-ASmnym

or on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/ album/0OkhJ3T2SA6DBMM44JFn8g

Just previously ANGELES released a lyric video for their earlier single 'Evil And Good', taken from their updoming new album, entlitled "Evil And Good", coming out soon. Music and Lyrics by Dale George Lytle.

ANGELES - Current 2024 Line-up

Dale George Lytle – Vocals and Guitar

Bill Wildman – Bass Guitar

Danny Basulto – Drums