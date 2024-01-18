RadioandMusic
News |  18 Jan 2024

Legendary LA Rockers ANGELES Release New Stunning Revised Version of 'You Want Me To Love You', Celebrating "We're No Angels" Album's 40th Anniversary!

MUMBAI: Platinum selling Legendary LA Rockers ANGELES have released a stunning new version of 'You Want Me To Love You', Dale George Lytle on vocals, originally released on their first Album "We're No Angels" (1984), celebrating the album's 40th anniversary!

Stream 'You Want Me To Love You' at https://youtu.be/DIUOiJJTGl4?si=fpFhFh39r-ASmnym
or on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/album/0OkhJ3T2SA6DBMM44JFn8g

Just previously ANGELES released a lyric video for their earlier single 'Evil And Good', taken from their updoming new album, entlitled "Evil And Good", coming out soon. Music and Lyrics  by Dale George Lytle. 

In case you missed it, Stream 'Evil And Good'
Stream it on Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/album/45T8I2POeo4DHyuyg0yUfk
Watch the lyric video at - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P8QNKLNw6w8

Also check out ANGELES' previous stand-alone singles

'Raising Hell On The Sunset Strip' - https://open.spotify.com/album/5Yfz3Q2qoktl1Z9jkCMnPp
'Raising Hell On The Sunset Strip' lyric video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9VcFGCiIXMQ
'Crimes of Insanity' - https://open.spotify.com/track/1BBgD3v8IVfrTHUB0u0U8l
'Crimes of Insanity' video - https://youtu.be/pN1ecGZkW7o?si=Dw1WLQGIYwvkra94
'Just Do It' - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iUTseL2AZ2w
'Just Do It' - https://open.spotify.com/album/5Ij8tw8qQjSHJBTNQLX0is

ANGELES - Current 2024 Line-up
Dale George Lytle – Vocals and Guitar
Bill Wildman – Bass Guitar
Danny Basulto – Drums

ANGELES released their latest full-length album “Running like an Outlaw“ on March 5th 2022, via MVD Entertainment and SONY Music and is available at Walmart, FYE, Amazon, Barnes & Noble and all Digital Streaming retailers.

Also check out ANGELES' earlier singles 
'On My Way' - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EHgaSM1HcnY
'Band Plays On' - https://youtu.be/zDtWBbzE4wQ
'Running like an Outlaw' - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kPc24rMOrks

More information at www.facebook.com/TheAngelesBand

