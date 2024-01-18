Global radio chart-topper Vineet sets the tone for 2024 with a vibrant patriotic-pop offering 'Born In Bharat, Born For India'

MUMBAI : Renowned singer-songwriter, author, and globally recognised radio charter Vineet Singh Hukmani is set to captivate audiences once again with his latest musical endeavor, "Born In Bharat, Born For India." This new-age pop anthem is a testament to the unwavering patriotism that resonates within every hardworking Indian, blending both identity and purpose to weave the magic of success.

In his second Hindi language release, Vineet Singh Hukmani turns his attention to commemorating the spirit of everyday Indians, the unsung heroes who contribute tirelessly to the nation. With powerful vocals and an energetic baseline, the patriotic pop song aims to celebrate the rejuvenated identity of the new age Indian, acknowledging the relentless efforts of ordinary citizens who play a pivotal role in making the nation great.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the song, Vineet expresses, “When we look at 'achievement,' we often focus on a few visible figures. However, a nation's true accomplishments are a result of the collective efforts of countless everyday invisible heroes – farmers, armed forces, athletes, professionals, teachers, doctors, scientists, and techies. This song is a tribute to the ‘public’ in our republic.”

Accompanying the song is a vibrant AI-driven video featuring lifelike digital Indian characters that sync seamlessly with the spirited melody. The video embraces “modern Indian fashion”, symbolizing the intersection of stylized modernity and timeless patriotic pride. The song's pace mirrors the restlessness of hardworking Indians pushing the boundaries of achievement, while the synths evoke the feeling of ambitious dreams coming to fruition.

Watch the video here: 'Born In Bharat, Born For India'

Vineet adds, “The 'Bharat/India' sentiment has never been stronger in our nation. As we kick off a new year and approach Republic Day in the life of a new-age India, the song becomes even more relevant. With voting and democracy at the top of our minds in 2024, it's the perfect time for a song to settle the debate of Bharat and India… Bharat is our Identity, India is our purpose, therefore the title – “Born in Bharat, Born for India.”

"Born In Bharat, Born For India" is a fitting addition to any playlist, resonating especially during moments of collective celebration of India’s successes.