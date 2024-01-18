Akuyaku Reijo Tensei Oji-san’s Anime Confirmed in 2024!

MUMBAI: Michiro Ueyama, renowned manga artist, took to Twitter on Thursday to officially confirm that his latest work, "Akuyaku Reij Tensei Oji-san" (The Middle-Aged Man that Reincarnated as a Villainess), is set to receive a television anime adaptation. This revelation coincided with the release of the manga's sixth compiled book volume on the same day, substantiating the eagerly awaited announcement.

The narrative of the manga revolves around Kenzabur Tondabayashi, a 52-year-old public servant who, following a fateful traffic accident, awakens to find himself reincarnated in a fantastical academy within an alternate world. His new identity is none other than the haughty Grace Auvergne, the daughter of a duke.

Ueyama initiated the manga's serialization in Shonengahosha's Monthly Youngking Ours GH magazine in March 2020, captivating readers with the intriguing tale of rebirth and fantasy.

Notably, Ueyama boasts an impressive portfolio, having previously contributed to the world of manga with titles such as "Zoids" and "Tsumanuda Fight Town." "Zoids" found its English audience through Viz Media, while "Tsumanuda Fight Town" was digitally released by both JManga and Kadokawa's BookWalker manga website and app.

Fans and enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating the animated adaptation, which is poised to bring the captivating story to life on the television screen. Stay tuned for further updates as the project unfolds.